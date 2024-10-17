Fear the Spotlight and What’s Next for Blumhouse’s Big Jump Into Horror Games

BHG’s current plan is to release three games per year for the next three years. While there are other publishers doing great work in the indie space—Devolver Digital and Team17, to name just two—the costs of game development and publishing and the sheer amount of new games fighting for customers’ attention on a monthly basis mean it’s increasingly rare to see big-name labels invest in new IP rather than mining established franchises. Blumhouse has a wealth of the latter to choose from, so why not adapt any of them for a new medium?

“That might sound easy, but actually doing that right is very hard,” Blain says. “It’s not to say we’re never going to work on Blumhouse IP, but it needs to be the absolutely right projects at the right time. You want it to feel authentic and genuine, and everything that someone wants from that.”

Currently, BHG is in the lab cooking up titles like Sleep Awake, described as “a first-person psychedelic horror set in the far future,” where people disappear when they allow themselves to fall asleep; The Simulation, a true crime-inspired mystery about video game design; Crisol: Theater of Idols, a first-person shooter where “the player must sacrifice their own blood to use as ammunition”; and Grave Seasons, the eye-catching pixelated farming-sim murder mystery set in a town stalked by a supernatural serial killer.

But first on the release schedule is Fear the Spotlight, a third-person horror adventure about best friends Vivian and Amy, who sneak into their high school after dark to perform a seance. Naturally, things go terribly wrong, leaving the teen girls trapped inside a nightmare version of the school haunted by sinister forces.

“Fear the Spotlight kind of epitomizes everything we want to say as Blumhouse Games,” Blain says of the three-to-five-hour experience. “It’s got an incredible narrative, great characters, and really amazing-feeling mechanics. It’s genuinely scary, it’s intense. It’s a complete package of everything we want people to know about Blumhouse Games. It ticks every box.”

The short hands-on demo we played at Summer Game Fest was indeed a spooky time that slowly built up the tension. You take control of Viv and follow Amy through the dimly lit corridors of the school, avoiding security cameras on your way to the library for the seance. As you explore, you encounter clues that reveal more about the school’s tragic past and foreshadow what awaits the girls when they’re inevitably transported to a terrifying new realm of reality.