David Lynch Movies and TV Shows Ranked: From Twin Peaks and Dune to Mulholland Drive

Despite containing some of Lynch’s most powerful images, Inland Empire is also shot on digital video, which flattens the compositions. Furthermore, the three-hour opus covers a lot of familiar ground for Lynch, making it an interesting exercise, but not a satisfying film.

12. On the Air (1992)

Without question, there are those who absolute love On the Air, Lynch and Mark Frost‘s sitcom follow-up to Twin Peaks. For this more obscure project, the duo brings along several members of the Twin Peaks cast, including stars such as Miguel Ferrer and Ian Buchanan, as well as writer Robert Engels and director Lesli Linka Glater. Unsurprisingly, On the Air has a similar tone to Twin Peaks… well, it has a similar tone to the comedic sections of Twin Peaks.

On the Air chronicles the making of The Lester Guy Show, a 1950s variety program starring the arrogant Lester Guy (Buchanan), which becomes a ratings hit after bumbling starlet Betty Hudson (Marla Rubinoff) captivates the audience. Only three episodes of On the Air made it to air in 1992, and only seven were ever made at all before ABC pulled the plug. This one’s not for everyone, but for those who love Lucy and Andy’s hijinks in Twin Peaks, On the Air is a lot of fun.

11. Lost Highway (1997)

As much as he’s embraced by the avant-garde, Lynch is, at his heart, an affable Midwesterner. So there’s a bit of a disconnect in Lost Highway, which drips with late ’90s cool. Lost Highway takes Lynch’s fascination with doubles into a new direction, with Bill Pullman as a sax player whose doppelgänger might murder his bombshell wife (Patricia Arquette), who looks identical to the mistress of powerful mobster Mr. Eddy (Robert Loggia).

The noir trappings give Lynch new avenues to explore his pet themes, making for the director’s sexiest (but not most sensual) film. Robert Blake gives Lynch the best depiction of evil this side of Twin Peaks‘ Bob, known only as the mystery man. However, the hipness of Lost Highway often feels overdone, especially with a terribly miscast Pullman trying to convey an edge he simply lacks.

10. Hotel Room (1993)

The HBO anthology series Hotel Room is hard to classify, simply because of its an odd production. Created by Lynch and Wild at Heart producer Monty Montgomery, Hotel Room tells short stories about the strange happenings within room 603 of the Railroad Hotel. Lynch and Montgomery hoped to produce a full season of standalone episodes, but only a single anthology movie aired on HBO, consisting of three stories.