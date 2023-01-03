The Best Movies Studios Dumped in January

10. The Kid Who Would Be King (January 25, 2019)

Given the success of his debut film Attack the Block, which introduced the world to John Boyega, Joe Cornish had some high expectations to meet for his follow-up. But after teaming with Steven Moffat and Edgar Wright to write The Adventures of Tintin and contributing to the Ant-Man script, Cornish surprised viewers by releasing a children’s adventure movie, The Kid Who Would Be King. A spritely adventure grounded by outstanding performances from both established and new actors, The Kid Who Would Be King combines classic fantasy action with a modern urban setting for a satisfying kid’s movie.

At first glance, The Kid Who Would Be King looks like the kind of trash parents drag their kids to watch during the doldrums of Christmas Break. It stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis (yes, son of Andy) as Alex, an unremarkable 12-year-old who learns that the sword he found at a construction site is the mighty Excalibur. With the legendary sword freed, the sorceress Morgana (a deliciously hammy Rebecca Ferguson) awakens to exact her revenge, sending demons to attack Alex and his pals. Joined by his pals and a magically youthful Merlin (played by Patrick Stewart as an adult and Angus Imrie as a kid), Alex and the new Knights of the Round Table must save England and the world.

9. The Green Hornet (January 14, 2011)

Although it was still the early days of the third wave of superhero movies inaugurated by Iron Man in 2008, audiences were already growing wary of the genre’s turn toward formula. So when the oddball French director Michel Gondry announced that he would be adapting the radio/comics/tv hero the Green Hornet with Seth Rogen in the lead, audiences’ imaginations went wild with possibility. Sadly, the movie that hit screens was far more banal than anyone expected, hampered by a thankless love interest role for Cameron Diaz, Christoph Walz already wearing out his villain schtick, and Korean pop star Rain’s charisma dampened by his difficulty with English.

And yet, despite these shortcomings, Green Hornet often does deliver on exciting visuals and themes. As the Green Hornet’s chauffeur Kato, the role Bruce Lee made famous in the 1960s, Rain gets to do some awesome martial arts, which Gondry accentuates with shots that highlight every move. But even better is the surprisingly well-cast Rogen, who plays protagonist Britt Reid as the embodiment of the mighty whitey trope. At every turn, we’re reminded that Reid thought he hit a homer and is realizing that he was born on third.

8. Escape Room (January 4, 2019)

When I first heard about Escape Room, my eyes rolled a bit. After all, escape rooms are all about getting the chance to live through a Saw movie without having to wear a reverse bear trap. What’s the point of watching a safe version of a safe movie riff? Director Adam Robitel ups the stakes partially by making the rooms deadly (at least to a PG-13 degree), but mostly by giving us gloriously expansive escape rooms, which regularly mutate to reveal new, outrageous rules.

But the real draw is the excellent cast assembled by Robtiel. Escape Room stars Taylor Russell as young genius Zoey, bringing levels of genuine vulnerability to what could be a standard “shy kid learns to believe in herself” trope. She’s joined by a fine group of character actors, including Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll as a soldier with a soft side and Tucker and Dale vs Evil sweetheart Tyler Labine as a good dad. Together, these elements make Escape Room one of the best teen-friendly PG-13 releases.