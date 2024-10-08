A Nightmare on Elm Street Stars Know Why Freddy Krueger Still Haunts Us Today

Although it was initially a hard sell for the writer/director as well as producer Robert Shaye—whose distribution outfit New Line Cinema eventually ponied up the entire $1.8 million budget themselves—the movie tapped into something in the zeitgeist, becoming one of the biggest horror entries of the ‘80s with over $57 million in returns. The original Elm Street (and its six ensuing sequels) also turned New Line into a mini-major dubbed “the house that Freddy built,” transforming Englund into a slasher icon in the process.

We had the chance to chat with Englund and Langenkamp during the run-up to the 40th anniversary release of the original film, now available for purchase digitally and on 4K Blu-ray on Oct. 15, with an “unrated version” included in the special features. And one of the things we touched on with the two actors is the ability of the Elm Street series to tap into common subconscious dream archetypes. According to Englund and Langenkamp, fans come up still from around the world to talk about how the imagery of the 1984 classic speaks to their own nightmares.

“Running up the stairs and having the feet sink into the stairway, into the goo, is—bizarrely—one of the dreams that so many people have related to me,” admits Langenkamp. “It was the one that Bob Shaye, our producer, insisted that we shoot, because that was one of his recurring nightmares. People really love that, and I always thought it was silly and kind of a throwaway part of that scene.”

Englund adds, “In Part 4 there’s a sequence with Lisa Wilcox where she leaves the diner with her boyfriend to get in a pickup truck, and it begins a continuous loop. She’s back in the diner, she locks up [the door], and leaves again. They get in the truck, they start to drive, and they look at each other, ‘Have we been here before?’ Then she’s back in the diner, putting a menu away, wiping the counter, locking up, and they’re getting in the truck… and it loops like that. That, for me, is as close to the kind of things that happen in my nightmares that are just so frustrating, you know? I still have recurring loops from the actor’s nightmare of forgetting your dialogue, or not studying for that algebra test.”

While Freddy has been the catalyst for many a bad dream since 1984, what informed the performance prior to that? According to Englund it was a little bit of Klaus Kinski’s portrayal of the title character in Werner Herzog’s Nosferatu the Vampyre, as well as a much more obscure performance in Englund’s own back catalog: the 1979 made-for-TV thriller Mind Over Murder.

“I did a TV movie with a very popular actress of the time named Deborah Raffin and the wonderful Bruce Davidson, but the villain in this movie was Andrew Prine,” Englund remembers. “I’d worked with Andrew Prine on a television series, he’s a wonderful actor and has some great Broadway credits, but Andrew was the villain in this movie. There’s a plane going down that’s been bombed by terrorists. You cut to Andrew Prine, who has shaved his head for the role, and he touched his bald head a lot. He was the serial killer, the terrorist, but I was in that movie and I remember watching him do that. I think subconsciously that me watching Andrew playing that strange psycho may have informed Freddy a little bit.”