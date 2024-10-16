The Rarest and Most Valuable Horror Comics You Need to Collect This Spooky Season

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

Fifty years ago, there was a line of comics so terrifying that it changed the comic book industry… forever. EC Comics, like many of its best known subjects, has died and been resurrected multiple times in the last five decades. EC, originally Educational Comics, was founded in the mid-1940s as the home for wholesome, educational yarns, often comic book adaptations of Bible stories, before pivoting away from those at the start of the ’50s and becoming the premier home for gruesome, shocking horror books.

In fact, these titles (and their often brilliantly illustrated covers) were so shocking and gruesome that they played a role in the moral panic around comics inspired by Fredric Wertham’s Seduction of the Innocent, a book that blamed violent imagery for contributing to juvenile delinquency—that kids would read these books and become violent maniacs. This book and Wertham’s testimony before a congressional hearing about “public morals” eventually led to the adoption of the Comics Code Authority, a comics industry organization dedicated to self-censorship so the feds wouldn’t do it for them. The first major impact the CCA had on comics was to effectively end EC’s run as the best horror publisher of the Golden Age.

But the enduring appeal of EC’s horror line has kept the company popping back up from time to time—first with periodic reprints of the original material, and then with a new relaunch every few years, most recently in February 2024 as an imprint of Oni Press. EC earned that affection because it employed some of the best creators to ever work in comics—greats like Frank Frazetta, Otto Binder, Al Williamson, Wally Wood, and John Severin. And because these books are 70 years old, there are exceedingly few copies left in circulation, which, if you’re a collector, means you should prepare to shell out some serious dough—especially for high-grade copies.