Stolen Youth, Party Down: Our Best TV Show Recommendations February 2023

In 2020, news broke that a man named Larry Ray had been arrested for running a “sex cult” on the campus of Sarah Lawrence College, a private liberal arts institution in Yonkers, New York, just north of The Bronx. Stolen Youth, directed by Zachary Heinzerling (McCartney 3,2,1) picks up the story from the very beginning when Sarah Lawrence student Talia Ray first asks if her father can crash on her roommates’ couch, and stays with it all the way to the brutal end when a handful of young people’s psyches have been utterly destroyed. All in all, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence presents one of the clearest depictions of cult indoctrination ever captured in documentary filmmaking.

Everybody’s Talking About: Physical: 100

Stream On: Netflix

In recent years, Netflix has experienced success with both Korean-language scripted offerings and reality TV competition programming. It was only natural then that the premier streamer would one day combine the two. That’s where Physical: 100 comes in. Produced by South Korean broadcaster MBC and distributed by Netflix, this weekly reality competition brought 100 buff individuals together to engage in challenges to test and find the “ideal human physique.”

Physical: 100 quickly established itself as a hit, with Netflix reporting it had become the most popular non-English language show on its servers by its fourth week. Much of its success can be attributed to its colorful cast of real life characters all striving to become the Physical: 100 champ. From zombie choreographer Jeon Young to MMA fighter Sexyama to American-born baseball player Dustin Nippert, there were no shortage of intriguing contenders. Don’t you kind of want to find out who won?

The Best of British: The Gold

Stream on: BBC iPlayer, ITVX (UK only)

From the writer of excellent Scottish dark comedy thriller Guilt, Neil Forsyth’s The Gold tells the story of the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery over six episodes. Not simply a retelling of the true events, Forsyth’s drama also has plenty to say about the British class system, and the villains on both sides of the social divide. It’s a slow-build drama that reaches deep into the network of criminals and police touched by the heist.