Best American TV Comedies of the 21st Century

4. The Office

What began as just another US adaptation of a UK show has since turned into a pop-culture juggernaut of its own. The Office has birthed countless memes, collectibles, games, themed parties, podcasts, and so much more since the series began. The hijinks of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company continue to be a recurring comfort-watch for many, even though the show has been off the air for a decade, and that’s mostly due to the care that went into crafting these characters and their fictional workplace.

Even though Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is bad at respecting boundaries and often gets way too involved in the lives of his coworkers, it’s clear that he really does care about them (except for Toby) and the work they do. It helps too that Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Paul Lieberstein, and Steve Carell not only starred in the show, but they wrote for it as well, helping to popularize the mockumentary so many people love. If The Office can make the mundanity of selling paper fun, then the show deserves all the praise it gets. – BA

3. Veep

President Selina Meyer only held the top office of the country for a short while, but Veep’s seven-year state of the union message is one of TV’s true history lessons. Anyone who even briefly considers a life in politics is horrible, but only the truly heinous claim the top prize. An American version of creator Armando Iannucci’s BBC’s political satire The Thick of It, Washington has never been played so openly dirty and with such eternal immediacy. The political cycle moves fast, and most topical series lose their bite with time, but Veep veers so far into the cynical darkness it is still both shocking and effective.

HBO has a tradition of turning anti-heroes into beloved figures going back to The Sopranos, and everyone is a villain in the Beltway offices of Veep. Julia Louis-Dreyfus puts teeth in an already vicious character, and does it with criminally callous disregard and deeply moving immersion. The series was nominated for an Emmy each season it ran. Louis-Dreyfus won so many Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ Emmys for the part, she had to be put on a do-not-nominate list. – TS

2. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s origin story is the stuff of TV legend. Back at the dawn of the millennium, three struggling actors – Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Rob McElhenney – decided to take matters in their own hands and shoot … something. With approximately $0 of budget, the trio filmed a short scene and then a “home movie” that served as a TV pilot. FX picked the concept up and then nearly two decades and one Danny DeVito later, Always Sunny is the suddenly longest-running live-action comedy ever.

Always Sunny doesn’t come by its elevated place on this list just because of its longevity or its heartwarming beginnings though. It’s well-and-truly one of TV’s funniest-ever endeavors. The show never bothered to develop a high concept, sporting a premise that can be best described as “what if five co-dependent weirdos owned and operated a bar in Philly? And what if they all sucked?” All Sunny has to focus on is making its viewers laugh. And thanks to the unbelievable comedic abilities of its cast, the show has done plenty of that. Charlie, Dennis, Mac, Dee, and Frank feel family members at this point. Disgusting, abhorrent, and potentially psychopathic family members, granted, but family all the same. – AB

1. 30 Rock

30 Rock isn’t so much a TV series as it is a sophisticated comedy delivery machine. Created by former SNL head writer Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, NBC’s 30 Rock came with a joke arsenal that rivals anything else ever put forward by television. This half-hour sitcom, fittingly set at an NBC variety show, is like if a group of writers got together and challenged themselves to pen ten thousand of the funniest bits ever devised by humankind. And as far as we know that’s exactly what they did.

Things like “setting,” “plot,” and “character” matter on 30 Rock inasmuch as they provide the structure for jokes to develop in. The series picks up with GE executive Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) taking over the beleaguered NBC entertainment division and developing a particular interest in the work of TGS showrunner Liz Lemon. That format allows 30 Rock to make a lot of inside baseball cracks about the entertainment industry that at times feels prophetic (Who could forget the MILF Island incident?). But aside from being merely clever, incisive, or satirical, 30 Rock is just so damn funny.

Honorable Mentions: Archer, You’re the Worst, Workaholics, Eastbound & Down, The Goldbergs, Reno 911!, The Comeback, Baskets, American Vandal, Superstore, Detroiters