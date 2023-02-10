Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Celebrates R&B, Street Art, and a New Generation of Marvel Heroes

This article appears in the next issue of DEN OF GEEK magazine. SUBSCRIBE HERE!

While you’re dealing with the lingering buzz in the lead up to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters or wondering when Secret Invasion is finally going to premiere on Disney+, there’s another Marvel project you absolutely should not overlook: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is out today. It’s an animated adaptation of the Marvel Comics series of the same name, focusing on Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), the smartest 13-year-old in the world, who accidentally summons a red tyrannosaurus rex (Fred Tatasciore) to modern-day New York City. Of course, the dinosaur in question is friendly, and the pair embark upon wild adventures through some of the lesser-known corners of the Marvel Universe.

“We started talking about this show as early as 2016,” executive producer Steve Loter tells Den of Geek magazine. “But it took a while because we actually wanted to make sure that we got it right. We knew the weight and the importance of the show. But we also wanted to make sure that it had all the ingredients it needed. The music, the comedy, the drama.”

The show is strikingly animated, with brilliant colors popping out against a surprisingly lived-in and accurate representation of NYC’s Lower East Side neighborhood.