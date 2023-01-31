The Last of Us, Happy Valley: Our Best TV Show Recommendations January 2023

Everybody does it – sits glazed in front of the TV, wearing the remote button thin with endless scrolling. That’s meant to be good, isn’t it? Didn’t we like that other thing he was in? With the horse. No, I’m thinking of a different guy. Oh, just put The Office on.

Every click of the remote is another second stolen from our budgeted free time, but no more. Every month, Den of Geek picks the best TV recommendations to save you time, starting with…

Best of the Best: The Last of Us

Stream on: HBO, HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, NOW (episode 1 free on YouTube in the UK).

HBO’s The Last of Us is set in a post-apocalyptic world where fungal spores of the cordyceps genus have evolved to take over human bodies, swiftly leading to the end of the world as we know it. After depicting the mushroomy armageddon, the show picks up years later in a post-apocalyptic Boston where bands of human beings are threatened by both the zombie-like infected and the oppressive FEDRA government. Joel (The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal) is an average Joe trying to keep his head down and survive on the margins between FEDRA and their freedom-fighting antagonists the Fireflies. When Joel is approached by the Fireflies to guide a young asset named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country, however, The Last of Us really gets rolling and embraces its Lone Wolf and Cub potential.