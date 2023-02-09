Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence Is a Harrowing Watch

That story now gets the full true crime documentary treatment in Hulu’s three-episode series Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. Directed by Zachary Heinzerling (McCartney 3,2,1) Stolen Youth is the best true crime docuseries that the streaming world has produced in a long time. More than mere documentary, it’s an insightful sociological exploration of how the human brain can be manipulated into a false reality. It has as much in common with HBO’s conspiracy docuseries Q: Into the Storm as it does with its true crime peers.

Like NXIVM docuseries The Vow before it, Stolen Youth is blessed with an abundance of upsetting, yet enlightening footage (why are cult leaders always filming shit?) into a group of people’s descent into cult-like thinking under influence of a charismatic leader. Unlike The Vow, however, Stolen Youth knows exactly what to do with it – cutting it all down into roughly three hours of only the essential bits. Those essential bits include the arrival of several young people to college, the imposition of their friend’s weird father into their life, and his subsequent hijacking of their young minds.

Stolen Youth tells the story of how cultish indoctrination begins and ends far better than we can articulate here (so please just watch it) but the long and short of it is that one day a group of friends living at Slonim Woods 9 on Sarah Lawrence’s campus get some unusual news from their friend Talia Ray. She says that her father is getting out of prison (for crimes he didn’t commit naturally) and he’ll need a place to crash. Since college life tends to be a perpetual state of surreality anyway, none of her roommates object to a 50-year-old man crashing on their couch for awhile.

Larry arrives at Slonim Woods 9 with a hulking physical frame, a sharp Brooklyn accent, and many wild stories about his decorated career as a government agent. It doesn’t take long before Larry establishes himself as an imposing presence in the house: cooking dinners, leading philosophical seminars, and eventually establishing a grueling routine of chores and physical self-improvement. With his charges impressionable brains well in hand, Larry then gets to work isolating them from their family and friends by implanting false memories of neglect and abuse, all the while preying on typical youthful insecurities.

Stolen Youth‘s best skill is its careful ability to present the perverted logic in Ray’s escalating tactics. Like the old adage of a frog in a boiling pot, the Sarah Lawrence College students acclimate to the weirdness around them gradually. It starts with the reasonable (welcoming a roommate’s 50-year-old father to live at your home) to the less reasonable but still understandable (he makes your meals) to the less reasonable but still understandable (he expresses an interest in your mental health) to the less reasonable but still understandable (he institutes a chore schedule). And then before you know it, you’re fully under this man’s thrall and part of his years-long war against former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

That’s the other interesting thing about Stolen Youth: how it approaches the monster at its center. Like other docuseries of its ilk, Stolen Youth wisely decides to save its most attention and empathy for the victims at play, while not wasting too much time trying to psychoanalyze the man who hurt them. And to be clear, there is a lot to unpack when it comes to Larry Ray. A narcissistic nesting doll of paranoid delusions, Ray has all manner of strange idiosyncrasies, fears, and grudges (like his aforementioned beef with Kerik). It’s never quite clear just how much effort Ray puts into manipulating and corrupting his charges or if their indoctrinations are merely the byproduct of his twisted psyche. By presenting Larry simply as he is alongside his victim’s recollections of him, Stolen Youth soon resembles an intensely scientific study about the effects of charismatic coercion on the human brain. It’s like seeing Milgram’s Stanford Prison Experiment for the first time (except it’s presumably not bullshit this time).