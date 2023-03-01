Star Wars Confirms What Happened to Gina Carano’s Cara Dune After The Mandalorian Exit

The Mandalorian is back for its third season, and it’s bringing back all the recurring characters you know and love, with one notable exception. In 2021, actor Gina Carano’s controversial online behavior forced Lucasfilm to cut her from the series after the season 2 finale. Yes, that means you shouldn’t expect to see New Republic marshal Cara Dune in The Mandalorian season 3 — or in future Star Wars stories, for that matter.

Lucasfilm originally seemed to have big plans for Carano’s character after season 2, including a spinoff series called Rangers of the New Republic, which would have allegedly starred Cara Dune. The spinoff has since been nixed from the Star Wars slate. But while Cara’s “Mandoverse” journey may be over, that doesn’t necessarily mean The Mandalorian has killed her off between seasons, either. Don’t expect a “Somehow, Cara Dune died” moment in season 3. In fact, the show’s producers have confirmed Cara is still out there somewhere in the galaxy, just no longer a part of this story.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” The Mandalorian executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa confirmed to Deadline. “It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have impact on the show,” Famuyiwa admitted of Carano’s removal from the cast. “[B]ut at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians.”

By keeping their attention primarily on Din and Grogu, Famuyiwa and the other creatives, including executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, don’t need to spend time explaining what happened to Cara. “It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time,” Filoni said in the same interview. At this point, Din’s story is less concerned with the Republic and Dune’s place within it and more with his own people, the producer explained: “Now season 3 is mainly dealing with Mandalorians and the Mandalorian saga, the Mandalorian tale. [There’s] different characters he’s met since Bo-Katan [who] take a lot more prominence, which makes sense where his arc is going, the story of him and Grogu specifically.”