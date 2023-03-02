Star Wars: How Did The Mandalorian Get Grogu Back?
How is Baby Yoda back with Din Djarin on The Mandalorian? We have the answers if you didn't watch The Book of Boba Fett.
This Star Wars article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.
Whatever you may think about Lucasfilm’s choice to feature Mando and Grogu’s big reunion on The Book of Boba Fett, a completely different show than the one with the actual cliffhanger, it’s the reality The Mandalorian fans will be thrust into when they tune in for the season 3 premiere this week. From the very first second Din Djarin swoops onto the scene in “The Apostate,” he already has little Grogu by his side, a development that may confuse those who didn’t watch last year’s Boba Fett spinoff.
Curiously, Disney didn’t think to include Din and Grogu’s story from The Book of Boba Fett in the recap at the start of “The Apostate.” In fact, the episode spent more time recapping the new Mandalore quest (also something that was set up on The Book of Boba Fett), who IG-11 is, and explaining what happened to Cara Dune than going over the resolution of The Mandalorian season 2’s massive cliffhanger. It’s no surprise, then, that “how did The Mandalorian get Grogu back” was one of the top searches on Google for the season 3 premiere.
But fear not, if you’re still confused about this, we’ll give you a very brief rundown of how Din and Grogu found each other in The Book of Boba Fett. First thing’s first, if you’d rather watch this story on your own, you don’t need to watch all of Boba Fett if you don’t want to. You just need to tune into episodes 5-7, which basically serve as “The Mandalorian 2.5.”
These Book of Boba Fett episodes pick up a little while after The Mandalorian season 2 finale. Grogu has gone off with Luke Skywalker to the ancient Jedi planet of Ossus, the site of the Jedi Master’s new academy. We learn that, while he made the choice to leave Mando and continue his training, Grogu’s isn’t particularly happy with Luke. Despite the Jedi’s (questionable) attempts to get through to the youngling, things just don’t seem to be working out. Finally, Luke decides to give Grogu a choice: either stay with Luke and complete his training or go back to Din and become a Mandalorian.
Well, we all know what Grogu chooses! Luke sends Grogu back via X-wing to Tatooine, where Mando is helping Boba Fett and Fennec Shand fight a gang war against the sinister bounty hunter Cad Bane and the Pyke Syndicate. Rushed to the battlefield by Peli Motto, Grogu has a heartfelt reunion with Mando while being chased by the enemy. Eventually, Boba’s forces gain the upper hand, in part thanks to the baby rancor that the new crime lord rides into battle. But when that rancor goes rogue and begins rampaging through Mos Espa, it’s Grogu who has to save the day, using his Force powers to put the beast to sleep.
With Boba Fett now firmly in control of Mos Espa, and Din and Grogu back together, the happy duo can fly off to their next adventure on the new Naboo N-1 Starfighter that Peli fixed up for Mando earlier in The Book of Boba Fett.
Mando and Grogu zipping through space is pretty much where we pick up the story in “The Apostate.” As recapped in the episode, Din has been excommunicated from his Mandalorian clan after removing his helmet in season 2. The only way to redeem himself is to “bathe in the living waters of the mines of Mandalore.” And now you know that when Din does reach Mandalore in season 3, Grogu will be right by his side. Where he belongs!
The Mandalorian season 3 streams on Wednesdays on Disney+.