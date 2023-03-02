Star Wars: How Did The Mandalorian Get Grogu Back?

This Star Wars article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Whatever you may think about Lucasfilm’s choice to feature Mando and Grogu’s big reunion on The Book of Boba Fett, a completely different show than the one with the actual cliffhanger, it’s the reality The Mandalorian fans will be thrust into when they tune in for the season 3 premiere this week. From the very first second Din Djarin swoops onto the scene in “The Apostate,” he already has little Grogu by his side, a development that may confuse those who didn’t watch last year’s Boba Fett spinoff.

Curiously, Disney didn’t think to include Din and Grogu’s story from The Book of Boba Fett in the recap at the start of “The Apostate.” In fact, the episode spent more time recapping the new Mandalore quest (also something that was set up on The Book of Boba Fett), who IG-11 is, and explaining what happened to Cara Dune than going over the resolution of The Mandalorian season 2’s massive cliffhanger. It’s no surprise, then, that “how did The Mandalorian get Grogu back” was one of the top searches on Google for the season 3 premiere.

But fear not, if you’re still confused about this, we’ll give you a very brief rundown of how Din and Grogu found each other in The Book of Boba Fett. First thing’s first, if you’d rather watch this story on your own, you don’t need to watch all of Boba Fett if you don’t want to. You just need to tune into episodes 5-7, which basically serve as “The Mandalorian 2.5.”