The Mandalorian Season 3: Grogu’s Return, New Jedi, and What to Expect From the Star Wars Series

But instead of leading the Mandalorians back to their homeworld, Din just sort of went back to bounty hunting in between The Mandalorian season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, too sad about losing his little son to go fight a war on a planet he’s not even technically from. Instead, he tries to rejoin the Armorer and the rest of the Children of the Watch at their new covert on the Glavis Ringworld space station. That doesn’t go well.

When Din admits to the Armorer that he removed his helmet and revealed his face to Grogu and others during his adventures in season 2, he’s basically excommunicated from his tribe and labeled an “apostate.” (Remember, showing your face to another living being is a big no-no for this sect of Mandalorians.) The Armorer informs him that the only way Din can regain his place with his people is to bathe in the “living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore.” Thus, Din, now reunited with Grogu, finally has a reason to pick up where he left off at the end of season 2 and head to Mandalore with Bo-Katan and the other warriors.

Where’s Moff Gideon?

Good question! We assume he’s been thrown in a New Republic prison cell after being captured in season 2, but his imprisonment might not last all that long.

“You’re going to get some Moff Gideon. I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon — I’ve got to be honest with you! But, you know, you’re going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon,” Giancarlo Esposito told TV Line in January. “You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes. And believe me, he will.”

Sounds ominous!

Will Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker Return?

Considering Ahsoka and Luke have both been positioned as key players in the galactic events unfolding in the Mandoverse, it seems reasonable to assume that they’ll each show up at some point in season 3. We last saw them together on The Book of Boba Fett, and we know Ahsoka will soon star in her own spinoff series, which will also bring several characters from the Rebels animated series to live-action for the first time. Of course, that could mean that the next phase of Ahsoka’s story will happen exclusively on the spinoff show, but considering the crossover nature of all these series, it’s possible Disney will use an episode of The Mandalorian season 3 as a backdoor pilot for Ahsoka’s solo adventures with Hera Syndulla and Sabine Wren.