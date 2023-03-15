The Mandalorian: Grogu Just Hit a Major Star Wars Character Milestone

This Star Wars article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian.

Grogu may not have had much screen time in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian, but “The Convert” still gave us one of Grogu’s most important milestones – his attempt to say his very first words. Before diving into Dr. Pershing’s (Omid Abtahi) redemption tour on Coruscant, the episode picks up where we left off with Bo-Katan Kryze, Din Djarin, and Grogu in the Mines of Mandalore.

Bo-Katan has just rescued Din from the depths of the Living Waters, and they’re catching their breath on the steps. As they head back to Bo-Katan’s home on Kalevala with Grogu on the Gauntlet, Din thanks Bo-Katan for saving him. She offers to celebrate with a feast, but rightfully assumes that he’ll decline so that he doesn’t have to remove his helmet. He responds with “This is the Way,” and Bo-Katan repeats the phrase back to him. But in an unexpected twist, Grogu decides to chime in!

grogu definitely trying to imitate din and bo-kotan in this scene by saying “this is the way” but it comes out in cute little gurgling sounds and din looking back like “wait is that what I think this is” proud father moment pic.twitter.com/iHyICUSfm3 — claire | djats era (@blackstairshq) March 15, 2023

We’re used to hearing Grogu’s adorable little coos, babbles, and other child-like noises, but this was different. Even though we still couldn’t quite understand what he was saying, this time, his chirping definitely seemed like his first attempt at speaking full words. Specifically, he seemed to be trying to say the Mandalorian Creed, “This is the Way,” just like his dad. We see Din do a “Wait, did he just…?” double take immediately, making this moment that much more heartwarming. It looks like Grogu is ready to embrace his foundling status and learn the Way of the Mand’alor.