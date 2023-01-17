The Mandalorian Season 3 Has a Book of Boba Fett Problem

Just found out from this meme that the central emotional plot point of The Mandalorian was resolved in some other show that I will never watch. https://t.co/jM9lwzAvbn — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) January 17, 2023

It's still incredibly funny to me that Mando and Grogu were separated at the end of Mandalorian Season 2, and are just going to be reunited to start S3 because of a random interlude in The Book of Boba Fett. Baffling, bewildering stuff. — Nemik’s Manufesto (@ManuclearBomb) January 17, 2023

This will always be a bizarre choice to me. Going in, I figured it was pretty likely we'd see the Mandalorian guest star on Book of Boba Fett, but not that Grogu would be there too and the entire Season 2 emotional ending would be given a new resolution outside the show. https://t.co/8qRPWhavhp — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 17, 2023

But how will they know in advance they need to do that? They'll tune into Mando s3 and be confused, then annoyed, and then won't even be able to properly enjoy those Boba Fett eps if they watch, because A)they'll be spoiled, B)It's Book of Boba Fett. https://t.co/HxWrEQBl0E — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) January 17, 2023

BREAKING: Millions “confused as fuck” as to how Mandalorian has Baby Yoda again. pic.twitter.com/nW2bEJqcRU — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) January 17, 2023

star wars fans who didn't see the book of boba fett seeing baby yoda return for season 3 of the mandalorian: pic.twitter.com/ECc5tMQOTC — JRR Jokien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) January 17, 2023



There’s no question that Disney has seen plenty of success with shared universes in the past, especially with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Viewers regularly catch up on the first Black Panther or Avengers: Endgame before watching Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The approach has been particularly successful for the franchise’s television shows on Disney+, as people tune into WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for its larger universe stakes.

But as fans begin to show signs of franchise fatigue, with some specifically resenting the “homework” of watching prerequisite movies and shows to enjoy an upcoming entry, The Mandalorian season 3 reveals the problems with the approach. From a corporate standpoint, crossovers make sense, as it encourages viewers of The Mandalorian to watch a spinoff they might otherwise skip. But this particular reaction to the trailer suggests the opposite effect. Some Mando fans have been left feeling like they were robbed of a major dramatic beat that should have rightfully happened on the main show. Instead, they’ll have to tune into the inevitable recap at the start of season 3 or turn back and watch episodes 5-7 of Boba Fett to catch up.

And there’s a season they might have skipped The Book of Boba Fett in the first place. While the spinoff certainly has its defenders, many decried the show’s slow pacing and focus on tangential characters that don’t have the same fan appeal. It also committed the cardinal sin of virtually pushing its protagonist, one of the most beloved characters in all of Star Wars, to the supporting cast of his own show, forced to sit on the sidelines while the Din and Grogu story played out midway through the season. It was an odd creative choice, to say the least.

Of course, all of this might be much ado about nothing. The Book of Boba Fett episodes fans will need to go back and watch are readily available to stream on Disney+ right now, and most casual viewers will likely just be happy to see Din and Grogu back together from the start of season 3, without wasting screentime on building to a return that we all knew was coming.

Still, it’s not surprising to see some negative fan feedback on this. Unlike with the MCU, Star Wars properties don’t normally cross over so directly as to resolve one show’s cliffhanger in a completely different series or movie. Fans of the franchise just aren’t used to experiencing this universe onscreen with same level of interconnectedness the MCU regularly relishes. So, for frustrated Mandalorian fans, the question will remain whether this major plot point should have been Boba Fett‘s story to tell at all.