Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Time and Plot Recap

In the final scene of season 1, we learn Gideon has possession of the Darksaber, an ancient blade traditionally wielded by the leader of the Mandalorian people. This will be very important later.

Bo-Katan, the Darksaber, and the Mandalorians

Before Gideon kidnaps Grogu, Djarin’s goal in season 2 is to bring Grogu to the Jedi. According to the Armorer (Emily Swallow) of his Mandalorian clan, it is Djarin’s duty to accept Grogu as a foundling and reunite him with his own kind. After the violence on Nevarro forces his clan to find a new home, Djarin seeks out other Mandalorians throughout the galaxy to help him on his quest. This first takes him to Mos Pelgo on Tatooine, where the town’s marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) has obtained Boba Fett’s armor from Jawa’s and uses it to protect his people. According to Djarin’s Mandalorian creed, only a true Mandalorian can wear that armor, so he threatens to take the gear from Vanth by force. Instead, Vanth offers to give it to him in exchange for helping him get rid of the krayt dragon threatening the town. Djarin agrees.

Back at square one in his Mandalorian search, Djarin agrees to transport a “Frog Lady” to the water moon of Trask in exchange for information on Mandalorians that might be hiding out there. It’s there that he meets Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado), and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides). He’s alarmed when they remove their helmets as his clan’s creed forbids it, but decides to trust them after Bo-Katan promises to tell him where to find a Jedi in exchange for helping her take over an Imperial freighter. Even though this freighter doesn’t bring her any closer to Moff Gideon or the Darksaber (which she needs to unite the Mandalorian people), Bo-Katan still appreciates Mando’s help and tells him that he will find the Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the city of Calodan on the planet Corvus.

After Grogu is taken by Gideon, Djarin returns to Bo-Katan and asks for her help rescuing him. She agrees, but only if she’s the one to take down Gideon. According to Mandalorian lore, whoever wields the Darksaber has a rightful claim to the throne of Mandalore, but only if they win ownership of the saber through combat. Unfortunately for Bo-Katan, Djarin is the one to defeat Gideon in combat, unknowingly becoming the rightful owner of the Darksaber. Even when he “yields” the saber to Bo-Katan, she declines because she didn’t really earn it. Now they’re sort of at odds.

The good news is Gideon has been captured and surely won’t cause anymore trouble for the New Republic…right?

Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, and Returning Grogu to the Jedi

After his first team-up with Bo-Katan and the other Mandalorians, Djarin takes Grogu to see Ahsoka on Corvus. When they arrive, Ahsoka uses the Force to learn the Child’s name as well as his past. It turns out that Grogu was training at the Jedi temple before Order 66 and only barely survived the Purge.