Slow Horses Ending Explained: the MI5 Scandal, Donovan, & Did Tierney or Taverner Win?

Donovan was heading up the op, which involved kidnapping one of the “slow horses”, Standish (Saskia Reeves, Luther), and threaten to kill her if one of the other slow horses, Cartwright (Jack Lowden, Dunkirk) broke into MI5 HQ and retrieved the Prime Minister’s vetting file. Once Cartwright had done this, the official Chieftain plan was to release Standish unharmed and reveal the whole thing had been a security test, but instead Donovan goes rogue.

At Taverner’s suggestion, he refuses to release Standish, kidnaps another Chieftain worker, and tells MI5 he’ll kill them both unless they let him access the new MI5 archive facility so he can view something called The Grey Books, which are essentially a list of unlikely conspiracy theories that only nutters would want to access.

When he got inside the building, the plan was that he’d be able to find the Footprint file instead, as Taverner had made sure it was there.

What Was Judd’s Involvement in the Tiger Team Op?

To get Donovan inside the archive facility, Taverner needed to convince the powers that be – aka Home Secretary Peter Judd (Samuel West, Van Helsing) – to authorise the Tiger Team op. She convinced Judd for two very good reasons: firstly, she suggests they use his mate’s company Chieftain (in which he had a financial stake) to run the op, and if they’re successful he has a good excuse to pay Chieftain (ahem, and himself) a huge sum of money to act as a security consultancy firm for MI5, and improve their defences.

Secondly, it would embarrass his adversary Tierney, and finally give him the upper hand over her, and MI5 itself.

Unfortunately for Judd, he didn’t know about Taverner and Donovan’s plan, which would ruin Chieftain’s – and his – reputation entirely.