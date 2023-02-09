Luther’s Most Shocking Moments

Ian Shows his True Colours

In Luther’s first series, DCI Ian Reed (Steven Mackintosh) is introduced not only as DCI John Luther’s long-serving teammate in the Met’s Serious Crimes Unit, but also as his best and most loyal friend. So it’s even more of a gut punch when, in the fifth episode, Reed is revealed to be dirtier than we ever imagined he might be.

When an art dealer who’s being held to ransom over some dodgy diamonds bursts into the SCU office demanding to see Reed, we get the sense that something’s not quite right. But it’s not until later in the episode – when Reed goes to visit his gangland contact, Bill – that we find out the true extent of his involvement: facilitating the robbery “to make a few easy quid”. As the situation spirals out of control, so does Ian – and villainy beckons…

Zoe Bites the Bullet

When a desperate Ian pays a visit to Zoe (Indira Varma) – aka Luther’s estranged wife and the love of his life – it’s obvious that things aren’t going to end well. But despite the shock of Ian’s betrayal, what happens next is the show’s first truly WTF moment.

Ian, his mask slowly slipping, asks Zoe to call John over to the house to talk; initially, she’s pleased to see him, but his erratic behaviour soon raises her suspicions. The tension escalates until Reed pulls a gun on Zoe, threatening her to make the call. But when she panics and asks John for help, Ian pulls the trigger – and Luther can only listen as his beloved Zoe is murdered by his former best friend.

Murder by Live Stream

Live streaming might be standard practice now, but when season two of Luther premiered in June 2011, the format was in its infancy. Nevertheless, the show mined the concept for a particularly shocking scene, which saw Cameron Pell (Lee Ingleby) – a killer inspired by infamous London bogeyman Spring-Heeled Jack – taunting Luther and co via a live feed.

Pell sets his camera up on an undisclosed street somewhere in the capital, then starts randomly knocking on doors to see who’ll answer. As he tries the first few, the Serious & Serial team frantically race to find his location. They have no chance, though – Cameron tries another door, and as a man answers, he beats him to the ground. The cocky killer, wearing his signature Punch mask, walks to the camera and holds up a knife, before going back to the man and slicing his throat. The coppers – and us – can only watch in horror.