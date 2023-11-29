Slow Horses Recap: River, Spider, & How They Foiled the Russian Heist

WARNING: contains MAJOR SPOILERS for series one and two of Slow Horses

We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: Slow Horses is wildly underrated, and should be on the radar of anyone with an ounce of sense, especially if you’re a fan of slick spy thrillers and watching Gary Oldman at his multi-layered, cool, comedic best.

The first two episodes of Slow Horses series three (read our review here) are now streaming on Apple TV+, to be followed by weekly instalments all the way through to the end of the year. So if you’re thinking of dipping your toe in this Bond-with-attitude series, now’s your perfect opportunity to catch up with what happened in series one and two – and if you’ve already seen them but need a refresher, we’ve got you covered:

SERIES ONE

Meet the Slow Horses – and New Recruit, River Cartwright

Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) is the straight-talking, hygienically-questionable head of Slough House, the offices to which disgraced MI5 spies (also known as “slow horses”) get exiled to do menial grunt work in lieu of being fired. At the start of series one we meet the newest Slough House recruit, River Cartwright (Jack Lowden, Dunkirk), who ends up there after a training exercise he’s running goes horribly wrong.