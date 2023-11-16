The Crown Series 6 Cast: Meet the New Characters in the Final Season

Almost seven years to the day since it began, we’re about to give a royal wave of farewell to Netflix drama The Crown, but series six might be its most eye-opening yet, as its first part (out on November 16) deals with the events surrounding the tragic death of Princess Diana.

Some critics’ hackles might be up already after the show previously attracted condemnation for historical inaccuracies, so it will be especially interesting to see how the show covers such an emotive and important event in royal history, and just where the story ends when the final episodes are released on 14th December.

Even so, many fans will be disappointed not to see more recent events get The Crown treatment, like that Prince Andrew interview and Harry and Meghan’s very public royal uncoupling, but is it so far beyond the realms of possibility that the show might have a revival in a few decades time…? After all, there’s already talk of a prequel.

For now, here are the new cast members arriving for series six, and which familiar faces you’ll see returning too: