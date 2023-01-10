Treason: Best Spy TV Shows to Watch After the Netflix Thriller

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy was perhaps le Carré’s most personal novel, revolving around the hunt for a double agent in his fictionalised version of MI6. You might have seen the excellent 2011 film starring Gary Oldman, but for a slightly longer, slower paced adaptation conveniently portioned into seven episodes, this acclaimed earlier series starring Alec Guinness, in which the Cold War is a contemporary story rather than a period drama, is well worth a look. If you were hoping for something rather longer than Treason’s short five episodes, there was also a sequel series called Smiley’s People which came out in 1982.

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy is available to stream on Britbox in the UK

The Night Manager (BBC, 2016)

Watch if you enjoyed: The all-star cast.

Le Carré continued writing spy stories long after the Cold War ended, and this mini-series based on his 1993 novel was moved into the then-present day (2016) by screenwriter David Farr. The series is slick and beautifully filmed, and if Treason’s brevity was one of the things you liked about it, then this will be a good choice, coming in at only six episodes (if you want more, the BBC also produced a mini-series based on le Carrè’s The Little Drummer Girl starring Florence Pugh in 2018, but that one goes back to a Cold War setting).

What really stands out here, though, is the quality of the cast. All the series we’ve listed have great casts doing fantastic work, and some of them feature some very well-known names. But in terms of sheer star power combined with outstanding acting ability and heaps of charisma, it’s hard to beat Tom Hiddleston starring alongside Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander and David Harewood. One of the greatest strengths of the MCU’s Loki is just how much fun it is just to watch Hiddleston for six hours – The Night Manager possesses that exact same advantage, with added shaky-cam effects for an extra intimate feel.

The Night Manager is available to stream on Prime Video