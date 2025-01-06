New British Crime Drama for 2025: Detective Series, Cosy Crime, Murder Mysteries & Serial Killer Shows

Whether it’s the ‘thank God that’s not me’ aspect; a national curiosity about the murkier side of life; the fact that detective stories have a built-in dramatic structure with mystery, tension and resolution; or simply that commissioners shovel them onto screens in such volume that audiences can’t help but eat them up – crime drama is riding high on UK television, and by the looks of the list below, going nowhere in 2025 and beyond.

Including true crime, cosy crime, period-set crime, comedy crime and more, here are the new British crime TV series on their way this year and next. From Scandi Noir adaptations to two new takes on Agatha Christie, to a refreshed Sherlock Holmes, and several modern gangster series aiming to fill the Peaky Blinders hole, find something to suit your taste below.

We’ll keep this list updated as cast and release date information arrives, and new commissions are announced. For a look at everything new coming to UK TV in 2025, here’s our New British TV Series list, and to see which shows are due to return this year and beyond, here’s our Best Returning British TV Series list.

Missing You

It’s a new tradition: a new Harlan Coben crime thriller on Netflix with which to nurse your hangover on New Year’s Day. 2025’s is Missing You, which stars Slow Horses’ Rosalind Eleazar as DI Kat Donovan, a no-nonsense detective whose love life has been drifting ever since her fiancé left her without a word over a decade ago. Now he’s just reappeared on an online dating app, the man who murdered her father is about to die in prison, and a university professor has gone missing – how all these things connect is for viewers to find out over five episodes. Jan 1, Netflix