Missing You Cast: Meet the New Characters and See Who Else the Actors Play in the Harlan Coben Universe

Richard Armitage as Ellis Stagger

Ellis Stagger is a police detective who works with Kat Donovan at Westbridge and who used to work with her father Clint before his death. He’s played by Richard Armitage, who’s had central roles in three previous Harlan Coben UK adaptation by this production company. Armitage’s first Coben role was in 2020’s The Stranger as Adam Price, a man whose marriage implodes when he’s targeted by a stranger with secrets about his wife. In 2021’s Stay Close, he played photographer Ray Levine, who became involved in covering up a murder to protect a loved one. In 2024’s Fool Me Once, Armitage played Joe Burkett, the son of a wealthy family who was shot dead but then confounded his widow by showing up on their young daughter’s nanny cam. Armitage is also well known for roles in the Hobbit films, Hannibal, Berlin Station, Strike Back and of course, Spooks.

Jessica Plummer as Stacey Embalo

Stacey is one of Kat’s pals and works as a private investigator, using entrapment to catch cheating spouses. She’s played by Jessica Plummer, whose previous roles have included Chantelle in EastEnders, excellent BBC psychological thriller The Girl Before and Netflix TV series The Decameron.

Sir Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan

Clint Donovan has been dead for over a decade by the time we first meet his daughter Kat (see above), but his story is told through flashbacks in Missing You. He was a police detective, loving husband and doting father, and he’s played by Sir Lenny Henry, a British comedy legend, writer, actor and fundraiser best known for his many TV roles from sketch comedy shows to recent self-penned shows Three Little Birds and Danny and the Human Zoo, as well as his founding work on Comic Relief and much more.

Steve Pemberton as Titus

Titus is a dog breeder who dotes on his pets and keeps very high standards for anybody wishing to adopt them. He also has his fingers in other business pies at his rural farm. He’s played by League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9 star and writer Steve Pemberton, seen recently in Alma’s Not Normal series two, and soon to be seen in the Inside No. 9 stage show with Reece Shearsmith.

James Nesbitt as Calligan

Calligan is a shadowy figure in the Westridge crime world and somebody Kat seeks out to answer questions about her father’s murder. He’s played by James Nesbitt, who also appeared in 2021 Harlan Coben adaptation Stay Close in the role of DS Michael Broome, a detective investigating the disappearance of a number of men over several years. Nesbitt is a familiar face on screen, well-known for Bloodlands, Cold Feet, The Hobbit films, Suspect and Lucky Man.

Mary Malone as Aqua

Yoga teacher Aqua is a long-standing pal of Kat’s and used to be Josh’s roommate once upon a time. She’s played by Mary Malone, who played one of Ruby Sunday’s mates Trudy and the singer of their band in Doctor Who Christmas special “The Church on Ruby Road“. Malone has also appeared in ITV crime drama Vera, fantasy The Prince, and Channel 4 comedy drama Chivalry, with writer-actors Sarah Solemani and Steve Coogan.