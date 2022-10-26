Doctor Who’s Best Episodes: The Chris Chibnall Era

There’s a satisfying incongruity in seeing the Daleks in a storage facility in Manchester. This story was written and filmed under COVID restrictions, and uses those to its advantage: Sarah runs said storage facility, Nick is a walking Red Flag who turns up every New Year’s Eve to see Sarah. The Doctor, Yaz and Dan arrive and the Daleks are after them (apparently due to what happens at the end of ‘Flux’). Essentially it’s a base-under-siege located somewhere mundane, with Chibnall providing a temporary solution to the question ‘Why don’t the Daleks just shoot the Doctor?’ As a festive episode, it does a bit of everything, and does some of it very well.

The most successful part of a Dalek story is when there’s something personal at stake with their attacks, such as in previous special ‘Resolution’ when one has taken Charlotte Ritchie’s Lin over and we see her struggle. ‘Eve of the Daleks’ manages to maintain this for longer: Nick and Sarah find the Daleks genuinely uncanny and terrifying, and the threat of death is initially clearly unsettling for them. When this threatens to become a bit rote, the tension builds back up towards the episode’s conclusion.

It’s let down somewhat by the creepy romance subplot and the Dalek death squad being really bad at aiming, but on the other hand it does wring some genuine tension out of the setting, Aisling Bea is great as Sarah and Adjani Salmon does a lot with a thankless role as Nick, plus it’s nice to see the Thirteenth Doctor just straightforwardly winning for once.

6. Fugitive of the Judoon (Series 12, Episode 5, 2020)

Written by Vinay Patel and Chris Chibnall. Directed by Nida Manzoor.

The first half of this script relies on a completely different story being interrupted and replaced with Chibnall’s main idea for his Doctor Who, so we find ourselves with characters who do not want to be in a Doctor Who story being forced back into one. The tension between those two threads is mined brilliantly. The strength of this episode, and perhaps the reason Vinay Patel was given the task of co-writing after ‘Demons of the Punjab’ is the realisation of characters whose lives and relationship we quickly understand. This allows growing unease around the character of Lee (Neil Stuke) as the episode directs our suspicions his way and away from his wife Ruth (Jo Martin), who is ultimately revealed to be a past incarnation of the Doctor and the fugitive of the title.

The first half initially has the broad tone of a fun musical, with the Doctor and her companions feeling confident, assertive and smart. Its main strength though, is watching this fictitious relationship break apart: we don’t know exactly who Lee is, but we know he clearly loves Ruth and is hiding something. When you watch this knowing the twist of Ruth’s identity, Lee’s clear (mostly non-verbal) struggle to keep her safe without compromising her remains gripping.