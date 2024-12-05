Netflix’s Black Doves Cast: Meet the British Spy Show’s Characters

London. Christmastime. Politician’s wife Helen Webb (Keira Knightley) is wrangling advent calendars, her kids’ nativity play costumes and hosting festive drinks parties… as well as hunting down her enemies with a secret arsenal of weapons and undercover agent skills. That’s the pitch for Netflix six-parter Black Doves, a London-set spy thriller that pairs Knightley up with Ben Whishaw as a charming, heart-broken assassin.

Created by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project, Half Bad: The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, Giri/Haji), and – as announced at this year’s Edinburgh Television Festival – already commissioned for a second season, Black Doves looks set to be big this Christmas. Read our review here, and meet the characters and cast below.

Keira Knightley as Helen Webb

Pride and Prejudice, Anna Karenina, Atonement, Love Actually, the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, Bend it Like Beckham… British star Keira Knightley needs no introduction. In Black Doves, she plays Helen Webb (real name: Daisy Bradshaw), a risktaker who fled the UK for a decade following a family tragedy and who, on her return, signed up with the Black Doves – a mercenary spy agency that infiltrates the corridors of power and sells their secrets to the highest bidder. Helen is a mother of twins and wife to Wallace Webb, the UK government minister for defence.

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young

Q from the Bond films clocks some field time in Black Doves, as Ben Whishaw’s character Sam gets very much into the action. He’s a trigger man who fled the UK after a job went wrong, but who is now back in London to protect his old pal Helen. As well as Bond, his stage work, and of course providing the voice of Paddington Bear across three films, Whishaw was recently celebrated for roles in A Very English Scandal, This Is Going to Hurt, The Personal History of David Copperfield and more.