Wolf Hall Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who?

For now though, Henry is pleased with Lord Cromwell, and has elevated him further, to the position of “Lord Privy Seal, Secretary to the king and Viceregent in Spirituals” aka the king’s deputy in the English church. Not bad for the low-born Putney son of a blacksmith. Cromwell is extremely powerful and wealthy, but his common birth undermines him with the nobles in Henry’s court. Without Henry’s protection, the enemies who see him as an interloper would act against him.

Cromwell also made enemies due to the imprisonment and execution of former Lord Chancellor Thomas More, a steadfast Catholic who refused to swear an oath recognising Henry’s supremacy in the newly Protestant church of England. As the architect of Anne Boleyn and her brother George Boleyn’s downfall, Cromwell is also disliked by Anne’s wealthy uncle the Duke of Norfolk (now played by Timothy Spall), who enjoyed the connection to the throne while she was queen. Himself a Protestant believer, Cromwell nonetheless used alliances with (now, secretly) Catholic aristocrats the Pole family to bring about Anne’s demise. The Poles hope to restore Catholicism to England by marrying Mary – Henry’s daughter with his first wife Catherine of Aragon – into their family and having her succeed the king on the throne.

Henry VIII (Damian Lewis)

A brief bit of background: Henry’s older brother Arthur had been heir to the throne of England, and as a teenager was married to 16-year-old Catholic Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon. Six months into the (unconsummated, according to Catherine) marriage, Arthur died of an illness and so to maintain the Spanish alliance, Catherine was married to Henry and they had a daughter – Princess Mary. Henry and Catherine failed to produce a son who could inherit the English throne, which Henry (conveniently) interpreted as a divine judgement on his incestuous and unholy marriage to his brother’s widow, and so sought to have the marriage annulled so that he could remarry and try again for an heir.

The annulment wasn’t granted by Rome, so Henry (Billions and A Spy Among Friends’ Damian Lewis) broke with Catholicism, imposed Protestantism on England and sent his first wife and daughter away so that he could marry Anne Boleyn. Anne gave birth to a daughter – who would go on to be crowned Elizabeth I after Henry eventually restored his daughters to the line of succession just before his death – but had no surviving sons. Henry had Cromwell frame Anne for treason, and had her executed so that he could marry his third wife Jane Seymour. That’s where we find him in The Mirror and the Light: married to Jane, rid of Anne, and frustrated that his Catholic daughter Mary refuses to swear an oath of obedience recognising his supremacy in the church.

Cardinal Wolsey (Jonathan Pryce)

In Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, we see Cromwell having discussions with Wolsey (Slow Horses and Game of Thrones’ Jonathan Pryce) in his private rooms. These are figments of Cromwell’s imagination, as Wolsey died six years before the events of the series. In his lifetime, Wolsey was a father figure to Cromwell, whose own father had been an abusive drunk. The two shared similarly low-born backgrounds (Wolsey’s father was a butcher) and made similarly impressive careers. Cromwell remained steadfastly loyal to Wolsey, and used the trial of Anne Boleyn to avenge him against the men responsible for Wolsey’s downfall. Well, all but one of them…

Wolsey had been the Lord Chancellor and the king’s closest advisor, as well as Archbishop of York, but none of those titles protected him from Henry’s wrath. When Wolsey failed to secure the annulment of Henry’s first marriage, Henry turned on him, taking away his property and positions, and accusing him of treason. Wolsey died humiliated and stripped of his reputation, something that his loyal protégée Cromwell could never forgive. When Cromwell needed men to accuse of having committed adultery with Anne Boleyn, he targeted the four who had acted in a cruel farce at court which had shown Wolsey being welcomed into hell, as well as a musician who had mocked the Cardinal’s downfall.