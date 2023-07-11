A Spy Among Friends’ Lily Thomas Never Existed, But She’s Vital to this True Story Drama

Speaking to Televisual, Cary explained that he didn’t want to simply regurgitate Ben Macintyre’s book on infamous KGB mole Kim Philby when adapting it for television. The story of Philby’s decades-long deception inside the Secret Intelligence Service, and his eventual defection to the Soviet Union, is well-worn. Rather than spycraft and life-or-death action – though both do feature in the six-episode series – what clearly captured Cary and director Nick Murphy’s imaginations about the Philby saga is the emotional fallout of his betrayal.

More specifically, A Spy Among Friends is fascinated by the emotional fallout of Philby’s betrayal of his best friend Elliott, two men from a generation, class and profession trained to master their emotions from their earliest days at boarding school. What happens when someone from a world built on elitist ancestral codes impenetrable to outsiders, breaks those sacred bonds, asks this drama. How does it feel?

Lewis and Pearce are terrific as Elliott and Philby. Lewis in particular hints at his character’s tamped down vulnerability with real skill and restraint. The Elliott/Philby scenes, both pre- and post-Philby’s unveiling as a traitor, are captivatingly layered and build a satisfying sense of their complex history. Elliott’s scenes with Anna Maxwell Martin’s Lily Thomas character though, are what really get this drama motoring.

Writer Alex Cary invented Lily Thomas seeking “a modern steward for the viewer.” A no-nonsense, Durham-born woman whose brains had taken her to the male, upper-class enclave of the intelligence services, Thomas was designed to contrast with the world around her. Scenes of her married life in a suburban terraced house with her West Indian-British GP husband showed her distance from Elliott and Philby’s all-white, elegant townhouses, country piles and gentlemen’s clubs.

Cary designed Thomas as “a working class woman who on paper was an affront to these posh British men in these corridors of power.” Inspirations reportedly included Fiona Hill, the British-American foreign affairs specialist who went from a working class coal-mining family in Durham to the White House, where she worked as an adviser on Russia, including to former president Donald Trump.

Thomas being northern, female and – as she describes it – “the opposite of posh” is both disarming and intriguing to Elliott. When she’s assigned as his debriefer after he lets Philby slip through his fingers in Beirut, a captivating dynamic is worked up between them. They’re enjoyably antagonistic until something much more complex and ultimately satisfying develops – mutual respect? Tentative allyship? Whatever they become, Lily Thomas opens a window on those stuffy corridors of power, letting in fresh air and us along with it.