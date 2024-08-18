Every Game of Thrones Spinoff In Development: Dunk and Egg, Aegon, and More
From A Night of the Seven Kingdoms to Snow to Aegon's Conquest, here's the status of every Game of Thrones spinoff and prequel.
With the success of Game of Thrones and now its spinoff House of the Dragon, it’s no surprise that HBO is looking to continue expanding upon this world that George R. R. Martin created. With a vast history of rich characters, there is plenty still left to be explored in Westeros – it’s just a matter of finding the right stories to tell.
Some series will never see the light of day, while others are in active development, slowly but surely working their way to our screens. From Snow to Sea Snake, here are all of the Game of Thrones spinoffs that have been conceptualized in the wake of the series’ ending, and their status.
In Active Development
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Based on George R. R. Martin’s novellas that are collectively known as Tales of Dunk and Egg, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire Aegon “Egg” Targaryen V (Dexter Sol Ansell). Set after House of the Dragon and nearly a century before Game of Thrones, this series focuses on the small folk left to pick up the pieces of the wars raged for glory and power by Westeros’ noble elite.
The series is currently in production, with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2025.
Aegon’s Conquest
Helmed by writer Mattson Tomlin (Terminator Zero, The Batman Part II), Aegon’s Conquest is set to be a story about, as the title suggests, Aegon the Conqueror and the war that united six of the seven kingdoms. Aegon Targaryen I has long been a mythical figure in Westerosi history, so it’s no surprise that his epic conquest of Westeros would be at the top of HBO’s list for adaptations.
In the legends, Aegon flew on dragonback from Dragonstone with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys uniting Westeros, sans Dorne, under his rule and establishing the Targaryen dynasty. House of the Dragon has already expanded upon Martin’s lore surrounding the Conqueror with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) telling a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) that Aegon came to Westeros because of a premonition known to Targaryen royalty as the “Song of Ice and Fire,” a.k.a. the title of the book series that Game of Thrones is based on.
Aegon’s Conquest is still in early development.
Announced
The Sea Snake/Nine Voyages
This prequel series is set to chronicle the adventures of Lord Corlys Velaryon that shaped him into the commanding Sea Snake that we meet in House of the Dragon. The seafarer’s legendary Nine Voyages across Essos will be the basis of the series, which has yet to settle on a title. Originally meant to be live action, Martin has indicated that the Sea Snake’s epic tale would be better suited for animation, a medium that would make it easier and less cost prohibitive to show Corlys’ sea battles in full.
The Sea Snake/Nine Voyages is in early development.
Ten Thousand Ships
The original version of this series was shelved before being brought back into development under the pen of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Eboni Booth. Ten Thousand Ships is still in the early, early stages of development, but the series is set to tell the story of the warrior queen Nymeria of the Rhoyne. Nymeria is an ancient ancestor of House Martell and House Dayne and is said to have been the founder of Dorne, unifying the kingdom under House Martell.
A thousand years before Game of Thrones, she fled the rule of the dragonlords of Essos on 10,000 ships, seeking freedom for her and the Rhoynar refugees under her care. Like Aegon the Conqueror, she’s a figure of myth and legend, and the perfect focus for a Game of Thrones spinoff series.
Ten Thousand Ships is in early development.
Shelved/TBD
Snow
If there was any character whose story would be worth seeing continue after the events of Game of Thrones, it would be Jon Snow. Despite being thoroughly exhausted after eight seasons of playing the character, Kit Harington agreed to sign on for a spinoff centering his character because he felt like the story it could tell was important.
Snow would have followed the character in the aftermath of season 8 and told the story of a soldier trying to move on after the war. It was a compelling enough concept for Harrington to agree to it, but unfortunately neither he nor the writers were able to expand upon the idea in an exciting enough way, especially without any source material to go on.
Snow has been shelved indefinitely, likely won’t come to pass.
Bloodmoon
This Naomi Watts-led series had a full pilot filmed before it was ultimately canceled by HBO. HBO’s chief content officer, Casey Bloys, admits that there wasn’t anything “glaringly wrong” with the Bloodmoon pilot, but that it was a “higher risk, higher reward” scenario – and they just weren’t willing to take that risk.
Bloodmoon was set thousands of years before Game of Thrones, during the Age of Heroes and the wintry apocalyptic event known as The Long Night. However intriguing this concept sounds, there are currently only eight lines of text published by Martin about this time period. Thus, a lot of lore would have had to be invented by the showrunner and writers to bring this series to life, something that Martin and others behind the scenes were apprehensive about.
Bloodmoon has been shelved and canceled.
Flea Bottom
This spinoff never really left the conceptual stage, but it still offered an interesting premise, focusing on the poorest district of King’s Landing – Flea Bottom. Given all of the other spinoff ideas circling around, it’s no surprise that this series was canceled in favor of slightly more flashy and epic concepts.
Robert’s Rebellion
One of the first concepts pitched for a Game of Thrones spinoff was a prequel series centered around the war waged by Robert Baratheon, Eddard Stark, and Jon Arryn to overthrow Aerys Targaryen II. This is the war that ended the rule of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros and set a young Daenerys on her journey across the Narrow Sea. Robert’s Rebellion has yet to move past the conceptual stage, but has so far not been totally scrapped either. It definitely seems like an idea that could likely come to pass eventually, just not anytime soon.
The Golden Empire
Another potential series that’s in limbo is The Golden Empire, which, in its current state, would be an animated series about Martin’s version of Imperial China, Yi Ti. Other than its working title, there isn’t much known about this series or its current status.