Every Game of Thrones Spinoff In Development: Dunk and Egg, Aegon, and More

Aegon’s Conquest

Helmed by writer Mattson Tomlin (Terminator Zero, The Batman Part II), Aegon’s Conquest is set to be a story about, as the title suggests, Aegon the Conqueror and the war that united six of the seven kingdoms. Aegon Targaryen I has long been a mythical figure in Westerosi history, so it’s no surprise that his epic conquest of Westeros would be at the top of HBO’s list for adaptations.

In the legends, Aegon flew on dragonback from Dragonstone with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys uniting Westeros, sans Dorne, under his rule and establishing the Targaryen dynasty. House of the Dragon has already expanded upon Martin’s lore surrounding the Conqueror with King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) telling a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) that Aegon came to Westeros because of a premonition known to Targaryen royalty as the “Song of Ice and Fire,” a.k.a. the title of the book series that Game of Thrones is based on.

Aegon’s Conquest is still in early development.

Announced

The Sea Snake/Nine Voyages

This prequel series is set to chronicle the adventures of Lord Corlys Velaryon that shaped him into the commanding Sea Snake that we meet in House of the Dragon. The seafarer’s legendary Nine Voyages across Essos will be the basis of the series, which has yet to settle on a title. Originally meant to be live action, Martin has indicated that the Sea Snake’s epic tale would be better suited for animation, a medium that would make it easier and less cost prohibitive to show Corlys’ sea battles in full.

The Sea Snake/Nine Voyages is in early development.

Ten Thousand Ships

The original version of this series was shelved before being brought back into development under the pen of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Eboni Booth. Ten Thousand Ships is still in the early, early stages of development, but the series is set to tell the story of the warrior queen Nymeria of the Rhoyne. Nymeria is an ancient ancestor of House Martell and House Dayne and is said to have been the founder of Dorne, unifying the kingdom under House Martell.