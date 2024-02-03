Harry Potter TV Series Cast: Who’s Your Fantasy Hogwarts Staff?

A fresh set of actors are about to be enrolled in what the film series cast cheekily nicknamed ‘the Harry Potter Pension plan’. US streamer Max’s plan to re-adapt the Potter books into a TV show running for 10 consecutive years and starting in 2025/6 should keep the lucky new cast in greasepaint and copies of The Stage indefinitely.

But who will they be? Lead characters Harry, Ron and Hermione will almost certainly be played by unknowns, but the Hogwarts ensemble – Dumbledore, Snape, McGonagall, Hagrid and co. – will be picked from the current crop of British acting talent, just like their counterparts were over two decades ago. Who working today could follow in the footsteps of Sir Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Dame Maggie Smith, Robbie Coltrane and the rest?

While it’s too early for any solid cast news, there’s no harm in a bit of dream-casting at this point, so… what about this lot?

Albus Dumbledore: Mark Rylance

Can’t you see it? Mark Rylance could bring all the intelligence, kindness, mischief and edge of danger to Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore that Richard Harris and Sir Michael Gambon did in the original film series. Not to mention his many and acclaimed stage roles: we’ve seen him playful and avuncular in The BFG, unknowable and tricky in Bridge of Spies, and a scheming, robed mastermind in Wolf Hall… You’d buy Rylance chatting about socks and ear wax-flavoured Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans just as much as you would him duelling with Voldemort in the Ministry of Magic Atrium.