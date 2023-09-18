Harry Potter Cast’s Best Post-HP Roles

Rupert Grint – Servant

Who knew that Ron Weasley’s future included becoming a muse for M. Night Shyamalan on the other side of the Shyamalanaissance? Yet here we are with Grint appearing in films like Knock at the Cabin and television like Apple TV+’s Servant. It’s the latter we’d also like to single out for just how amusing Grint has become, happily playing against type as a charming, if smarmy, American cad. The sidekick no longer, Grunt’s Julian Pearce turns out to be a real piece of work.

Michael Gambon – Quartet

Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon has done some fine vocal work since closing his spell book, most notably as Uncle Pastuzo in the Paddington films and as a merrily droll narrator in Hail Caesar! Yet we think it’s worth celebrating his live-action turn in Dustin Hoffman’s underrated dramedy about aging and leaving the stage of life with grace. Quartet stars real opera singers of a certain age, as well as a bevy of British talent in the titular roles, including Maggie Smith, no less. However, Gambon, meanwhile, gets to invert his Dumbledore persona as Cedric Livingstone, the founder of a posh retirement home for British opera talent and a bit of a diva himself, walking around in flowing robes and insisting the young nurses give him manicures. Dumbledore would approve.

Ralph Fiennes – The Grand Budapest Hotel

To moviegoers of a certain age, Ralph Fiennes might still be best known as He Who Must Not Be Named. But to plenty of others, his name is the very last word in refinement and droll daffiness. That’s because Fiennes played M. Gustave in Wes Anderson’s best film to date, The Grand Budapest Hotel. A surprisingly wistful and heartbreaking character, M. Gustave is the immaculate yet eccentric concierge of an old-fashioned 19th century hotel… which had the misfortune of meeting the 20th century in a country receding into fascism when the movie begins. Still, Gustave handles those “filthy goddamn, pockmarked fascist assholes” (his words) with grace and debonair wit. He doesn’t even lose his cool when framed for murder and pursued by Willem Dafoe on a bobsled.

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

There’s something cynically true about this observation: If you want to win an award, play Winston Churchill. Whether it’s John Lithgow on The Crown or Albert Finney in The Gathering Storm, if you play the British Bulldog, you’ll get a prize. Even so, Oldman deserved his after making a meal of the British PM in the moment he observed Nazi Germany rolling through France, and rival members of his own cabinet pushing him to capitulate to Hitler or resign, and told them to sit down. It’s an Oscar bait vehicle, but even with his high-pitched voice, Oldman may have been the best Churchill of them all as he made his stand, with cigar and champagne in hand.

Maggie Smith – Downton Abbey

Maggie Smith has found an impressive third act in the 2010s as the grand dame of the putdowns. After a rich and long career on British stage and screen, and often in roles that required a modest self-effacement, Smith is spending her golden years as women who have no more imperios to give. This is most apparent in Downton Abbey, a sometimes nauseatingly nostalgic series about the final years of empire and landed gentry. But at least her Dowager Countess doesn’t have to gild the lily when she tells off the sycophants and supplicants around her. “I’m looking forward to seeing your mother again,” she informs one great-niece, “when I’m with her, I’m reminded of the virtues of the English.” But isn’t she American? “Exactly.” Burn.

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

If you’re noticing a trend about British actors as they get older being cast in a subgenre of imperial nostalgia, you’re not alone. However, that subject can sometimes yield moving results, as is also the case with Helena Bonham Carter’s work in The Crown. Whereas Vanessa Kirby got to play Princess Margaret as the pseudo-rebel who attempted to resist the expectations of her family/firm, Carter portrays that same princess 20 years down the road, embittered and lonely after failing to break free. It was the beginning of the Netflix’s series’ turning of the worm, drifting from rose-tinted melancholia of a lost grandeur to disturbed anti-monarchical modernity as Margaret is asked to accept the same family which didn’t allow her to marry for love as a youth and would now prefer if she stayed in a loveless marriage, even as cancer encroaches.