Hogwarts Legacy Outgrosses Most Harry Potter Movies

Most notably, the Harry Potter film series has grossed billions of dollars in total, but each entry has contributed a different amount to that total. Those individual box office grosses are mostly in the hundreds of millions dollars range, often just shy of 1 billion dollars. Only two Harry Potter movies have amassed more than $1 billion in revenue: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Although to be fair, the latter wouldn’t have passed the $1 billion mark if it hadn’t been rereleased several times. Regardless, Hogwarts Legacy has technically outgrossed most Harry Potter movies. The game could easily surpass $2 billion in sales in the foreseeable future.

To be fair, movie ticket prices ranged from around $5 to $10 when the Harry Potter films were released. Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy launched with a price tag of $70 (more for the deluxe edition). That discrepancy obviously means that Hogwarts Legacy had to sell fewer copies to reach this mark than the Harry Potter films sold tickets. Even still, $70 is obviously a pretty big ask when it comes to entertainment. Other Harry Potter games have been released at around the $50 to $60 price mark, and they never came close to reaching these kinds of numbers.

Furthermore, Hogwarts Legacy wasn’t even available on PS4 and Xbox One until today, and the Switch version has yet to be released. That’s a big part of the reason why these figures are expected to go up from here.

Of course, Hogwarts Legacy was also released in the aftermath of the controversy surrounding Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling noted above. That controversy obviously had little negative impact on the game’s overall sales. Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto recently suggested that the Super Mario movie’s box office success may have been helped by some of its negative publicity, and the same could be true here. At the very least, it seems there were a lot of Harry Potter fans waiting for a new Wizarding World adventure that is at least better than the Fantastic Beast movies.

The question now is whether or not Hogwarts Legacy can become 2023’s best-selling video game. While titles like Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, and Final Fantasy 16 will give it tough competition, Hogwarts Legacy‘s strong start, multiplatform availability, and familiar IP all suggest it could make one of our seemingly bold video game predictions for the year come true.