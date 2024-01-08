Hogwarts Legacy Is Changing How WB Thinks About Franchises

What’s much more interesting, though, is the implication that WBD’s executives now see video games as a crucial part of their previously discussed franchise-focused development plans. Not only does the company seemingly view games as an important starting point for franchise fandom but also as the medium in which more and more fans may spend the majority of their time engaging with those franchises. Mind you, it wasn’t that long ago that WB was reportedly interested in selling their games division as part of the WB/Discovery merger process.

What’s really interesting though is that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard a major WBD employee express the idea that games will become a more important part of WBD’s future. Last year, James Gunn mentioned that the company could use video games to fill in the narrative and chronological gaps between major DC movie releases. Given the nature of Haddad’s statements, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy is exactly the kind of game that Gunn was talking about.

So what comes next? Well, last year, WB Discovery president David Zaslav (*sigh*) mentioned that the company is interested in transforming its biggest gaming franchises through “live services, multiplatform, and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms.” While it’s easy to believe that WBD is very interested in producing a live service or free-to-play game set in the Wizarding World, it’s going to be much more interesting to see if Hogwarts Legacy‘s success forces them to consider less obvious corporate paths. After all, Hogwarts Legacy was a single-player, narrative-driven adventure with no notable microtransactions that went on to become the best-selling game of the year. It seems logical that WB would at least give other studios a chance to replicate that title’s success with similar projects set in the worlds of some of their most notable franchises.

Regardless, it should now be abundantly clear that Hogwarts Legacy‘s success has encouraged WBD executives to start seeing gaming as a vital part of the future of the various franchises they will continue to rely on. Based on Haddad’s quotes, we may even see the results of that renewed enthusiasm (for good, bad, or a little of both) very shortly.