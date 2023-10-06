Ghosts Series 5 Pays a Touching Tribute to Katy Wix’s Mary

Look closely at the opening credits for series five, and instead of removing Mary from the roll-call of ghosts who flicker in the rooms of Button House during the 20-second intro sequence, she’s still there but instead of standing still next to the fire and emitting smoke, she’s shown glowing and ascending.

Next, in the opening credits’ final shot – a cut-through of the Button House dollhouse that traditionally showed one ghost per room with Alison and Mike standing in the doorway – Mary’s old spot has been left empty in tribute.

Between series one and four, we always saw (from L to R), Kitty, Lady Button, Julian and Thomas in first floor rooms, and then The Captain, Mary, Robin and Pat in the ground floor drawing rooms and kitchen. Each one is wittily introduced with a reflection of their character: Kitty next to a moving rocking horse signifying her childish innocence, Robin the caveman making the light bulb flicker to show his affinity with electricity, Julian with a falling teacup to show his power to push objects, and Pat’s arrow being shot into the room first before he appears.

In the new opening credits, the others are all still in place, but Mary’s drawing room is unoccupied. It’s a tiny detail, but a sweet homage to a beloved character.

As those who’ve made the pilgrimage to West Horsley Place, Ghosts’ Surrey location will know, that very dollhouse is now on display as part of the filming tour, but only thanks to the work of a West Horsley volunteer and Ghosts fan.

In October 2021, just after series three aired, Diane Whiting spotted that Light Creative, who made the show’s opening credits was selling the dollhouse and props on eBay. The company was moving offices and no longer had room to store the bulky item.