Gary Oldman Is Too Hard on His Harry Potter Performances as Sirius Black

To be fair, Oldman is right insofar as this: most actors do not enjoy watching themselves on screen, not least of all because they are able to scrutinize choices made and second-guess the ones they did not pursue. So suggesting Oldman should be gentler on his performances might as well be asking an artist to extinguish the spark of creativity that (hopefully) compels their work. But be that as it may, when assessing Oldman’s contributions to the Harry Potter movies in a vacuum, he is being too hard on his performances. Or perhaps too easy on the films.

Writing anecdotally, most Harry Potter fans I’ve met over the years have been either fond or outright enthusiastic about Oldman’s interpretation of Sirius. Many are admittedly not actors themselves, but the performer brought a fatherly warmth befitting the character and Oldman’s own career. Indeed, prior to a pivot toward supporting work in Potter and Batman movies, Oldman’s Hollywood opportunities had become increasingly limited, with the actor facing potential typecasting as only villains and heavies.

Oldman’s performance in Prisoner of Azkaban is also particularly notable because he is allowed to play the role with a faint degree of mania absent in Order of the Phoenix. This is likely in part because the film needed to misdirect non-book readers into believing (like Daniel Radcliffe’s young Harry) that Sirius Black is a madman and betrayer of his dead parents. But in retrospect it also appears to be a signifier of why Prisoner of Azkaban is the best picture in the whole Harry Potter franchise.

Directed by Mexican auteur Alfonso Caurón after the beautiful Y tu mamá también but before the gravely underrated Children of Men, Caurón partially took on a franchise gig to raise his profile and also perhaps to leave another film for his younger children. A bit like Oldman. However, he also wrestled away the greatest amount of autonomy from both Warner Bros. Pictures and author J.K. Rowling (who notably became a producer on the series only after the early Potter flicks). This allowed Caurón to make a movie that breathed on its own with a mirthful, quirky energy divorced from just matching with what’s on the page.

This is glimpsed in small but significant choices, like allowing each of the main child characters to dress in civilian clothes during seasonal breaks or while attending Hogsmeade, the cheerful butterbeer town outside of Hogwarts. While in the novels, Harry, Ron, and Hermione would wear their school uniforms everywhere, and Cuarón’s choice broke with Hogwarts etiquette as defined in Rowling’s books, it allowed the director and costume designer to visually communicate character and personality on film, which is by nature a visual medium.

More strikingly was when Cuarón lobbied hard to create a magical Hogwarts choir, a veritable glee club with belching toads as singing companions. The creative flourish allowed composer John Williams to write one of his greatest Potter themes, “Double Trouble”—a riff on the witches’ chants and brew in Shakespeare’s Macbeth—which in turn was so bewitching that it was then used to score Azkaban’s very first teaser. In the finished film, it sets a visual and aural spell, creating a sense of enchantment and world-building that is only truly possible in cinema.