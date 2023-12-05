The Lazarus Project Season 2’s Time Travel Rules Explored

It’s a killer premise: a secret organization called The Lazarus Project exists to prevent the end of the world. Every time global events escalate to the point of no return, Lazarus resets time – taking the entire world back to the most recent 1st July passed (the check point) giving the team time to prevent the catastrophic occurrence. It’s clever and timey-wimey with room to explore the consequences of the resets for the people who are aware of them, but also for the people who are not.

And season two is ramping things up all over again.

“I think it’s more complicated this series,” says series writer Joe Barton. “The first series technically should have been simpler, but because we kept throwing loads of flashbacks in we made it more complicated for ourselves.” Revealing the team’s backstories via multiple resets and flashbacks was part of the genius of the show, highlighting the terrible cost of the resets including the tragic story of Janet and Rebrov’s baby, Shiv’s difficult childhood and Archie’s sacrifice. But season two changes it up with the introduction of a second time machine created by a rival agency The Time Break Initiative which has caused a loop which resets every three weeks. How will they stop it? It looks like Janet is the answer, only she’s somehow been sent back to 2012…

“I struggle with that stuff. Honestly, I’m really easily confused as an individual,” says Barton, when we ask about whether we’ll encounter paradoxes with the 2012 timeline.