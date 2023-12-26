Doctor Who: Who Is Anita Dobson’s Mysterious Mrs. Flood?

The three 60th anniversary specials already teased a larger threat at work. In “The Star Beast,” a defeated Beep the Meep warned about a greater threat to come. In “The Giggle,” the seemingly all-powerful Toymaker spoke in hushed tones about “The One Who Waits,” the only being in the universe the villain dared not challenge to a game. And that episode also ended with a female-presenting hand stealing the gold tooth that contained the Master. In short, returning showrunner Russell T Davies is clearly setting up some sort of overarching story, and we can’t help but wonder who Mrs. Flood really is and how she fits into the whole thing.

Let’s run through some theories, shall we?

The Rani

Look, because this is a Doctor Who theory article posted on the internet, we’re required by law to mention the Rani. Although she hasn’t appeared in a televised Doctor Who story since the 1993 Children in Need special “Dimensions in Time,” the Rani still has a grip on Whovians’ imagination, which is why she comes up every time a new shadowy female character is teased on the show.

At this point, we haven’t seen enough of Mrs. Flood to match her to the Rani’s usual tricks. We don’t see any evidence of species being experimented on, which the Rani loved to do, and Anita Dobson doesn’t play Mrs. Flood as arch as the late, great Kate O’Mara played the Rani. And yet, the Rani remains on our minds.

Susan

The other old chestnut of Doctor Who theories is Susan, the granddaughter of William Hartnell’s First Doctor, played by Carole Ann Ford. Susan often feels like a relic of the first incarnation of Doctor Who, when the BBC saw it as an educational children’s series. As later actors took over the role of the Doctor, his having children, much less grandchildren, fit less and less into the continuity. The show has never completely dropped Susan from canon though, as she’s received a few passing references here and there, including as a framed picture in Peter Capaldi’s office in series 10, and even showed up in the flesh in 1983’s The Five Doctors and 1993’s Dimensions in Time, to say nothing of extended media appearances. However, as much as fans might call for Susan’s NuWho return, the Doctor’s granddaughter remains absent.

All of that said, “The Church on Ruby Road” has a strong family theme, which does invite an encore appearance by Susan. With Ruby’s mom Carla acting as a foster mother for over thirty children, the sight of a young-looking Doctor and his much older Granddaughter would underscore the idea that families can vary wildly from one another.