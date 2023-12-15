Can Doctor Who Ever Really Give the Doctor a Happy Ending?

This also leaves us with the frightening prospect of not one, but potentially four David Tennant Doctors wandering around the Whoniverse (The Tenth Doctor, the meta-crisis Doctor, the post-meta-crisis regeneration Tenth Doctor, and the Fourteenth Doctor, for those keeping score at home).

But aside from all the fun to be had watching Doctor Who canon completely explode, again, bigeneration is a game changer, and it doesn’t necessarily change the game for the better. A key part of the Doctor Who mythos is that the Doctor dies. It is important thematically to the show – as Peter Capaldi himself has pointed out.

As Capaldi puts it, “People always ask me what is it about the show that appeals so broadly. The answer I would like to give that I’m discouraged from giving because it’s not useful to the promotion of a brand is that it’s about death, and it has a very, very powerful death motif in it which is that the central character dies.”

Happily Ever After?

There’s no denying the truth of Capaldi’s argument – and Russell T Davies himself made sure to have lots and lots of character deaths in his Doctor Who from the start. But Doctor Who is also a kid’s show (yes it is), and while we all know children’s stories can go to surprisingly dark places, you have to come out the other side eventually. Kids want a happy ending, and that is a difficult ask for a story that has been running continuously across various media for 60 years and looks set to keep going for at least 60 more.

This was a big part of the Fourteenth Doctor’s arc, as the Fifteenth Doctor points out by reeling off all the adventures, tragedies, bereavements, and struggles the Doctor has been through since Ian and Barbara wandered into his TARDIS back in the first episode. Anyone who actually lived through all that would be an emotional wreck.

But whatever happens, the Doctor always resets to zero, the figurative “Mad man (person) in a box”, which means giving them any kind of lasting closure is a tough job. Yet, that is what bigeneration gives the Fourteenth Doctor. Weirdly, his ending is most reminiscent of the end of a The Fast and the Furious movie – a found family of characters sitting around an outdoor table for a celebratory meal, the one character whose actor has passed away ostensibly just off-screen.