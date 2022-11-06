Doctor Who’s Best Episodes: The 1960s Era

Ultimately, the viewing figures declined as the show tried to bottle lightning with the new Daleks or Cybermen (leading to the Doctor attempting to defend himself at his trial by pointing out that he bested the Quarks, which possibly just made the Time Lords take pity on him), and the novelty was wearing off. If Doctor Who had ended with ‘The War Games’ though, what an amazing journey: its success was ensured by the Daleks, but over the course of the decade, it morphed into at least four different shows, providing the foundation for future genre-hopping and expansion. Here we are, over five decades later, still talking about it.

10. The Rescue (Season 2, 1965)

Written by David Whitaker. Directed by Christopher Barry.

In which the Doctor and his friends, fresh from saying goodbye to the Doctor’s granddaughter Susan, meet the stranded Vicki and Bennett who are being menaced by a creature called Koquillion.

There are a few notable moments here: the Doctor continues developing into a more heroic character, it’s hard to imagine the character we met in ‘An Unearthly Child’ acting like the man who faces down Koquillion here. Director David Whitaker does an early meta-joke with the reveal of Koquillion turning out to be a man in a rubber monster costume. This is an example of a story that feels slight and charming but features a man willing to commit genocide to avoid being imprisoned for one murder.

This story introduces Vicki as the new companion in the wake of Susan’s departure in ‘The Dalek Invasion of Earth’, and can often be overlooked. It isn’t a huge Dalek story that cements the show in the public consciousness, launching a mania that would ensure the show’s longevity throughout this decade. It isn’t the story where the Doctor wistfully says goodbye to his granddaughter, or one where clips are used to represent William Hartnell in the 20th anniversary special. It’s a two-parter designed to bring a new character into the cast, but this is another important milestone for the series.

Vicki is the first person, outside of his family, who joins the Doctor willingly. Having been introduced to us as an abrupt, selfish old wizard – dismissive of other people and races he considered beneath him – the Doctor here is charm personified as he meets his new companion. Of course he’s grieving Susan’s absence, and there’s a lovely moment at the start where he asks Susan for something and then realises she’s gone, and Barbara moves in to comfort him. It’s a sign of how far the characters have come, how their relationship has changed from antagonism to something that could actually sustain forty series. That’s what’s special about ‘The Rescue’, it’s quickly and quietly confirming that this show could go on, that there was an appeal to it beyond its monsters, watching these little surrogate families ebb, flow and coalesce.