Doctor Who’s Unsolved Mysteries

“The Day of the Doctor” was an epic helping of fan service in all its forms, but of all the fan servicey moments in a parade of fan servicey moments, one that stands out is the surprise appearance of Tom Baker as “The Curator”, the mysterious overseer of the under gallery who seems to possess knowledge of the Doctor’s future.

We never learn who his mysterious figure is for certain, but it’s the Doctor. You know it’s the Doctor, I know it’s the Doctor, Steven Moffat has gone on record and said that it’s the Doctor. He wasn’t exactly subtle about it. The Curator is a future incarnation of the Doctor who for whatever reason has retired to run a sinister art gallery while wearing one of his old faces. There really isn’t any mystery here.

What is a mystery, is why he seems so damned cheerful. Oh at the time this wasn’t so confusing – Gallifrey has been saved, the Time War is over, and he’s revisiting the Eleventh Doctor and cluing him in on all the many exciting adventures he has to come.

But we’ve learned a bit more since then. We’ve learned the Doctor only found Gallifrey because they killed off his best friend (who was waiting in the TARDIS while the Curator was making jokes about noses). We know the Doctor immediately had to run away again. We know that barely any time at all after, the Master just upped and killed all the Time Lords, then turned their corpses into Cybermen, and then the Doctor herself blew up the entire planet, again, after discovering it wasn’t her planet anyway (we’ll get to that).

If I saw a past version of myself who had all that coming, I would probably just walk the other way.

So… does this mean things are looking up for the Doctor? Did the Master only murder a decoy Gallifrey? Just how many times can Gallifrey be unexploded anyway?