Doctor Who: What Makes a Great Multi-Doctor Story?

The Three Doctors

Christopher Eccleston recently commented that multi-Doctor stories didn’t work for him creatively, and that he regarded them as ‘a bit of a cash grab’. In some senses he’s right, because ‘The Three Doctors’ was commissioned as an attention-grabbing piece of event television to start the show’s tenth series. This doesn’t seem cynical, though, so much as a sensible programming decision by the production team.

At the time it was also completely novel – there hadn’t been a multi-Doctor story before and producer Barry Letts had resisted the idea. It was only for the 10th anniversary that Letts felt such a story was justified, and that this would also be a good opportunity to restore the Doctor’s ability to pilot the TARDIS and change the show’s contemporary Earth-bound setting. The additions to Time Lord history were not part of the original script, but came about when the standard feedback and redrafting process resulted in changes to the original concepts (the three Doctors attempting to avert a war between Gallifrey and a ‘Federation of Evil’ – according to the Brief History of Time Travel website). ‘The Three Doctors’ started on 9.6 million viewers in 41st place on the viewing charts, and ended it with 11.9 million viewers and in 17th place, so Letts’ season launch was a success, and Doctor Who had fully moved away from being set in one place and time.

The Five Doctors

This set the precedent for the 20th Anniversary special, ‘The Five Doctors’, with John Nathan-Turner beginning the preparations for a multi-Doctor story in 1981. The reason the story ended up as a feature length episode is because Doctor Who was now being broadcast from January, and the BBC were unable to move it in the schedules because lead actor Peter Davison was committed to filming the sitcom Sink or Swim for them too. This meant that Doctor Who wasn’t scheduled to be airing during its anniversary month of November, so a 90-minute special was proposed.

Writer Robert Holmes began working on a story called ‘The Six Doctors’, but struggled with it. Holmes was not hugely interested in working with other writers’ characters and playing the hits, and so this was not the project for him. Terrance Dicks, another former script editor on the show, came in and managed to find a story that fitted the brief. Dicks was probably the finest nuts-and-bolts writer in the show’s history, so much so that even his novel ‘The Eight Doctors’ – written to launch the BBC Books line of Eighth Doctor adventures after the 1996 TV Movie – manages to be incredibly readable despite it consisting of Dicks writing sequels to his own stories and savaging the bits of Doctor Who he didn’t like.

The fact that ‘The Five Doctors’ also involved the Time Lords was potentially a result of Dicks replacing Holmes as the writer, as Dicks decided to build on Holmes’ depiction of Gallifrey in ‘The Deadly Assassin’. As with ‘The Three Doctors’ the expansion of Time Lord mythology was not part of the original concept for the story, but was added as it developed.

After being presented with a list of items to include (some of which were added and removed based on actors’ availability/willingness to be involved) Dicks’ instincts in terms of both nostalgia (he insisted the Daleks make an appearance) and telling a good story were almost entirely correct. Despite the rewrites it entailed, Tom Baker’s late withdrawal from the project ultimately benefitted ‘The Five Doctors’, as otherwise the First Doctor would have spent most of the story stuck in the TARDIS. Being given a list of requirements can be a constraint rather than a foundation, as Robert Holmes found out. Twice.