Doctor Who’s Most Underrated Companion Should Never Have Been Written Out

And so Vicki was created for the following story, ‘The Rescue’, although at times she was called ‘Tanni’ and ‘Lukki’. An orphan from the 25th Century, stranded on a planet called Dido in a crashed spaceship with only one other survivor, her father killed, Vicki is understandably desperate to leave.

‘Why Don’t You Just Get Carole Ann Ford Back?’

Maureen O’Brien won the role fresh out of drama school, and quickly found a rapport with lead actor William Hartnell. On set, O’Brien was forthright in her views. Sydney Newman, the co-creator of the show, asked her to cut her hair short and dye it black, to which O’Brien reportedly responded ‘Why don’t you just get Carole Ann Ford back?’

One reason for Vicki’s short run of stories is because new Producer John Wiles was said to have been annoyed by O’Brien complaining about her dialogue during ‘Galaxy 4’, and so Wiles let her go at the end of her contract (both Peter Purves and William Hartnell were also unhappy with that story, with Purves’ character Steven given material intended for the now-departed Barbara, and Wiles threatening to fire Hartnell). O’Brien only found this out when, after the regulars weren’t in ‘Mission to the Unknown’, she came back from holiday and discovered the next story would be her last. Overall O’Brien actress was reported to have had a mixed time on the show, having a lot of fun with the other actors but leaving on a very sour note.

It’s such a shame, because O’Brien’s personality shines through as Vicki. This is a character who, like Susan, is young and able to regularly wander into dangerous situations, but Vicki benefits from coming into the show with the Doctor, Ian and Barbara already established. There was less competition for space, but also the scripts and the actor emphasise Vicki’s positivity, her energy and intelligence. Vicki is childlike, but this comes out as enthusiasm rather than mere naivety, and when she is shown to be naïve it’s because she’s from the future and so only knows about things like the Daleks and the Beatles as parts of human history. This also means that she knows more than Ian and Barbara on occasion. She’s also utterly loyal to the Doctor, and shares his sense of restlessness.

Stories Happen to Susan. Vicki Happens to Stories.

Take ‘The Rescue’. In her debut Vicki is trapped, but she is trying incredibly hard to stay optimistic. She’s made friends with one of the local animals. This is a case of Vicki being stuck somewhere but trying hard to break out. You’ll see her break out of potential traps in ‘The Space Museum’ – where there’s a telling line where she says this museum has ‘no men about telling you not to touch things’. When Ian and Barbara argue, she takes charge. Soon after meeting the ineffectual Xeron rebels, she’s persuading them to start fighting, and then actually follows through on this and takes great delight in telling the security systems that she’s there to instigate revolution. Her sense of injustice leads her to swap poisoned cups around in ‘The Romans’, and then break this to the Doctor by casually mentioning ‘Oh, something else I forgot to tell you. I think I’ve poisoned Nero.’

Susan simply would not have done any of this.