Doctor Who Christmas Special 2023 Release Time and Recap

In “The Giggle,” the Doctor faced an old enemy in the form of the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a godlike being who toys with reality for his own enjoyment. The Toymaker exacerbated the Doctor’s loneliness by mocking the terrible fates that befell companions such as Rose Tyler and Bill Potts. With the help of UNIT and returning companion Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), the Doctor and Donna stood against the Toymaker.

As expected, the Toymaker dealt the Doctor a fatal blow, starting his regeneration cycle. But instead of just changing into Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, the Doctor split into two people, keeping Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor while also manifesting Gatwa’s Fifteenth (albeit with one set of clothes between them, forcing the Fifteenth to do battle in his underwear). Together, the two Doctors challenged the Toymaker to a game of catch, which the villain eventually lost. According to the rules of his defeat, the Toymaker was trapped in a box, which UNIT promptly locked away.

With the threat stemmed and the TARDIS also splitting into two, the Doctors planned their future. The Fourteenth Doctor finally decided to stay still, settling down with Donna’s family (despite occasionally taking Rose on an adventure on his TARDIS). Meanwhile, the Fifteenth Doctor fired up his jukebox and set off on his own journeys, starting with the Christmas Special.

What to Expect in the Doctor Who Christmas Special

As anyone who’s been on the internet the past few days already knows, “The Church on Ruby Road” pits the Doctor against a horde of Goblins. Those Goblins have gone viral recently, thanks to the pop ditty they sing about the joy of eating babies, something the Doctor will stop… we hope.

The Special will also introduce viewers to the Fifteenth Doctor’s first companion Ruby Sunday, played by Coronation Street alum Millie Gibson.

“The Church on Ruby Road” will also start to address the series’ lingering mysteries, all introduced in the 60th Anniversary Specials. While UNIT took the Beep the Meep into custody in the first special, the villain warned of more dangerous threats yet to come. More importantly, the Toymaker revealed that he kept the Doctor’s old nemesis the Master trapped in his gold tooth. After the Toymaker’s defeat, some sneaky individual snuck onto the helipad of the UNIT building and stole the tooth for an as of yet unrevealed purpose.