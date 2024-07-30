Doctor Who Companions’ Best Post-TARDIS Roles 

Post-2005 Doctor Who main TV-show companions. That’s the first qualifier to add to the following list. For now at least, we’re celebrating only the Nu-Who main companions who had their own proper stint travelling in the TARDIS (i.e. not your Adam Mitchells, Mickey Smiths, Captain Jacks, Jackson Lakes, River Songs, Nardoles etc.), or any of the many wonderful actors who preceded them in the classic era.

Now that the rationale has been set out, join us to round up some of the best after-Who roles from the likes of Billie Piper, Freema Agyeman, Catherine Tate, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill, Jenna Coleman, Pearl Mackie, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole. It’s too early to add Millie Gibson to this gang (and anyway, her time in the TARDIS isn’t yet over) but look out for her in rebooted period drama The Forsyte Saga when it arrives.

Billie Piper – Suzie in I Hate Suzie (2020)

Thanks to her teen pop career and personal life, Billie Piper was already a famous name in the UK before she played Rose Tyler, the first companion of the revived Doctor Who in 2005. Straight out of the TARDIS, Piper’s 2007 TV role as high-end escort Belle in ITV drama Secret Diary of a Call Girl, kept her profile high and her name in the headlines. Who better then, to reunite with Call Girl-writer Lucy Prebble, and tell a story about womanhood, celebrity, press intrusion, relationships and mental health? Colourful, inventive and acerbic Sky drama I Hate Suzie was the result of a collaboration between Prebble and Piper, a fruitful pairing of which we hopefully haven’t seen the last. Piper is iridescent as Suzie, a singer-turned-actor whose life goes into a tailspin when her nudes are leaked online. It’s a brilliant show, full of wit and pain and truth and invention, and the second series is just as good as the first.

See also: Piper’s 2021 directorial and screenwriting debut, psychological satire/anti-rom-com feature film Rare Beasts, attracted plenty of deserved praise on release. And don’t miss her next role as Cassandra in Netflix Greek myth series KAOS.