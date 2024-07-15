The Jetty: New Jenna Coleman Crime Drama Is Sickeningly Easy To Relate To

In episode one of The Jetty, Ember finds out something that she didn’t know: while Mack was in a relationship with her at 16, he was also having underage sex with Amy Knightley, a girl below her at school who disappeared in 2007 and was never found.

Now with a daughter the same age as the missing girl, Ember is forced to re-evaluate her story. Was her marriage the us-against-the-world romance she’d always believed it to be, or was she groomed by a potential killer who serially predated on young and underage girls?

In a clever twist at the end of episode one, The Jetty reveals itself to be playing out over two separate timelines – one set in 2007 and one in the present day. In flashback, we watch Amy Knightley (Bo Bragason) dropped off at school by Mack, and see her sneak out to meet him at night.

The two timelines from writer Cat Jones and director Marialy Rivas are a dramatic coup. They allow us to see Mack both through the loving eyes of his bereaved community, and to see him as an adult man who groomed vulnerable children for sex. (Ember’s father had recently died, while Amy’s adulterous parents were facing bankruptcy and neglecting her.) It opens a conversation about communities waving through male sexual transgressions while judging the teenage girls abused by adult men as untrustworthy and disposable. Mack isn’t shunned in his local town for, at best, having married and impregnated a teenager; he’s remembered as a much-missed pillar. Amy, on the other hand, is labelled “trouble”, her case is left unsolved, and her short life isn’t memorialised.

Blending 2007 with 2024 is a confrontational move by The Jetty that prompts us to ask how much has really changed between now and then. Not enough, it concludes. Alongside the reopened 2007 Amy Knightley case, Ember investigates a present-day pregnant teen she suspects of having been a victim of sexual abuse. Another local schoolgirl anonymously shares with a podcaster her experience of being groomed and sexually and physically abused. Nude selfies of Ember’s 15-year-old daughter are leaked by a boyfriend and shared among local men…

It’s endemic, realises Ember. Her small community is rife with men who use underage girls for sex, and, crucially, with men and women who know that it’s happening but turn a blind eye. Her own mother welcomed Mack into their home and treated him as a son-in-law rather than as an interloper a decade older than her teenage daughter. It’s normalised, it’s appeased, and it’s not just happening in Ember’s hometown.