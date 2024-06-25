Supacell Review: Black British Sci-Fi Would Captivate Even Without the Superpowers

Its closest relations are not the Avengers, or even the Arrow-verse spandex crowd, but shows like The Umbrella Academy (which has an identity all of its own, distinct from the comics that inspired it), Misfits, Heroes, The 4400 and even The Tomorrow People.

First, this is a spandex-free zone – “no flights, no tights” as the creators of Smallville put it. Secondly, powers are to be used sparingly – we’re on a TV budget after all. Thirdly, the emphasis is rarely, if ever on fighting crime. Because if you got superpowers in the real world, how many of us would actually become costumed vigilantes?

The stories in Supacell are far more relatable – Rodney (Calvin Demba) the speedster, uses his money to become the fastest weed dealer in South London, Sabrina (Nadine Mills), uses her powers to look after her sister on a night out, and Andrew (Eric Kofi-Abrefa) finds his super strength completely useless for keeping a job or connecting with his son.

Often with this sort of show, these plot strands can feel like wheel-spinning, playing for time while the audience impatiently waits for the real plotline to begin, but Supacell’s stories are engaging enough that we are happy for the action-packed future to linger in the background.

A lot of this is sold by the writing, which gives us lived-in characters and a living and breathing picture of South London that just happens to have superpowers in it. The actors also do a great job of bringing it to life, with Tosin Cole (Michael) clearly enjoying the chance to show off what he can do after his stint in the TARDIS. The series is directed and performed as a realistic working-class urban drama and is able to step seamlessly from that into the fantastic elements of the story without the transition feeling jarring.

Often, these series will take a group of people with a grab bag of powers, and then send each of them off on their own plot strands across several episodes before bringing them all together for the finale, and Supacell adheres faithfully to that formula.