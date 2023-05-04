Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie Time Travels Once Again In PBS’s Tom Jones

We got on really, really well. I mean, we still do actually. We still keep in touch, and I think she’s wonderful, talented, and she’s so lovely. I’m a bit older than her and we had a lot to share about our experiences and about similarities and differences. It is always a gift when you get to work that closely with someone that you really care about and you really love.

Honour has a few major plot points which we’d love to get your behind-the-scenes view on. Let’s start with the scene where Honour and Sophia have a terse exchange with a racist innkeeper’s assistant and the owner. Were you surprised by how the script treated that scene?

I was surprised but in a good way because that [exchange] is the reality of what it would’ve been like. It can still be like that if you venture too far out of cities in America and the U.K. I believe imagining that it would’ve been more chill in the 1700s is just completely unrealistic. I really like that the script just sort of goes quite bold with that. Honour wants to protect Sophia in that situation because she’s much more out in the world. She would’ve had to go and get supplies from the market and is far less protected being of the lower class. When they’re confronted with those characters, Honour wants to take charge because she knows what to expect a little bit more and knows that it can be really horrible. Honour wants to make sure that Sophia knows that she’s kind of there for her and protects her from getting the brunt of it.

Another turning point for Honour is when she goes to find information about where Sophie’s aunt lives in London and she stumbles upon the Black men’s pub. Can you elaborate on your reaction to the script and Honour’s perspective?

While reading the script for the episode and seeing that Honour goes into the pub and it is full of Black men, I was like, “oh my God, this is cool.” I feel Honour’s experience is the way it would’ve been. I mean, we didn’t have as much segregation in our country, and obviously, that was not the case during that time in the United States. Communities of color naturally gravitate towards one another, especially if there are racist people around. There definitely were at that time, and still are now. I don’t think it would’ve been something that Honour had experienced before because, as a maid, I don’t think she would’ve had that much sort of time and capacity to socialize. I also don’t believe women were allowed to go to pubs.

At first, Honour is a little intimidated at first because she hasn’t been in a space like this. And then the patrons and bartender are wonderful and welcoming and kind which makes her feel safe and happy. Honour and Sophie have had a rocky journey and she goes in there [thinking] this could be another horrible encounter as they have previously had on the journey. She doesn’t let her guard down immediately, but there is definitely a huge sigh of relief. Obviously, there are a couple of cuties in there, so she’s [intrigued].