Doctor Who Bringing Donna Noble Back Is a Chance to Fix a Great Injustice

Donna Is the Most Ordinary of Companions

Before Donna returned to the TARDIS in series four’s “Partners in Crime”, the Doctor travelled with two other companions. Rose was a shopworker with an overbearing mother and rubbish boyfriend, but who clearly longs for more, and jumps feet first into the Doctor’s world. Martha Jones is a brilliant medical student who is immediately fascinated by the Doctor (if you know what I mean) and even before she has the Doctor’s help, takes a Judoon abduction in her stride. These companions are superheroes, they are Peter Parker, waiting for the spider bite. If the Doctor hadn’t turned up in their life, there would have been another Call To Adventure along in a minute. The same is true for subsequent companions such as Amy, Clara and Bill. But not Donna.

Like Rose, Donna has a crappy job (she’s a temp) an overbearing mother and a rubbish boyfriend (fiancé). But when we meet her she’s not yearning for the stars, she is not immediately drawn to the Doctor. From the moment she appears on the TARDIS, she only wants to get off and get back to her wedding. She doesn’t want to fight an alien invasion, she wants a nice, boring life of domestic bliss. She is, in the new series at least, the first of the Doctor’s companions who comes across as actually ordinary.

It sounds like it’s doing her down, but that ordinariness is her superpower. It means that she’s the sort of person who sees a town about to be destroyed by a volcano in “The Fires of Pompeii” and thinks “You must be some sort of terrible bastard to allow this to happen” not “Well, I’m sure Mr The Lonely God must have a good reason”. It means she is really, deeply affected by what she sees.

And really, that’s what the Doctor’s companion should be. The companion is the audience’s proxy, and also the Doctor’s as he flies them through the universe to see familiar sights anew through their eyes.

Tennant and Tate Have Serious Chemistry

However ordinary Donna Noble may be, Catherine Tate is an incredible actor, and she and David Tennant have incredible chemistry together. You can see this not only in their time together on Doctor Who, or in their performance in “The Ballad of Russell and Julie”, but in their appearance as Beatrice and Benedict in the Shakespeare Play “Much Ado About Nothing”, where they play the original verbally sparring rivals whose feud hides a deeper affection.

As Russell T Davies himself said in “The Writer’s Tale” (a book collecting the emails between him and Benjamin Cook during the writing of Doctor Who season four): “Imagine a whole season of Tennant and Tate! It’s a casting director’s dream.”