“Never Say Never” Says Jodie Whittaker on Thirteen/Yaz Doctor Who Kiss 

As much as classic Doctor Who fans hate to admit it, romantic tension between the Doctor and their companions is part of the formula. Eight was a dashing lead alongside Grace Holloway, Ten and Rose’s love story has been well documented, while Fifteen’s flirtation with almost-companion Rogue has us hoping that Jonathan Groff will board the TARDIS again. And heck, long-time Whovians know all about the behind-the-scenes marriage of Four and Romana II.

So it’s understandable that some fans feel a bit of disappointment about the way things ended up between Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor and Yaz, her most consistent companion. Despite the clear attraction between the two, Thirteen regenerated into David Tennant’s Fourteen before they could act on their feelings.

Whittaker has a message for those longing for more pining between the Doctor and Yaz: “[N]ever say never! We’ve got adventures to do.” Whittaker made that declaration to the Radio Times, where she and Yaz performer Mandip Gill dropped by to promote their upcoming audio adventures for Big Finish. “We could be [kissing] in the background,” she quipped.

Like many Doctors before her, Whittaker comes to Big Finish to flesh out the adventures between her first appearance in “Twice Upon a Time” and her own regeneration in “The Power of the Doctor.” Big Finish previously allowed Colin Baker’s ill-fated sixth Doctor to become the complex character he was intended to be, and allowed Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor a chance to cement himself in the fandom beyond the divisive 1996 TV Movie.