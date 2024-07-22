Doctor Who’s Future and the Disney Deal: Sorting the Fact From the Fiction

Disney’s Priority List

The Deadline piece’s opening gambit, since repeated by other outlets, is that Doctor Who having been “almost completely absent” from Disney’s 2024 upfronts (live events where a network, channel or streamer’s new content is trailed for advertisers and press), “may spin a yarn about the series’ position in the Disney priority log.” Disney’s 2024 event was held on Tuesday May 15, four days after Gatwa’s new season’s international debut on Friday May 11. A lack of fanfare for Doctor Who at the event could well suggest a low place among Disney’s priorities, but that place can’t have been affected by the ratings performance being cited as a reason for a perceived current lack of excitement from Disney. Yes, this is a time travel show, but when the upfronts happened, that ratings data didn’t yet exist.

While we’re talking fanfare, there’s little mention in this discussion about Doctor Who’s imminent return to a panel at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H (Friday July 26, 12:30 – 1:30 PDT), or of the crossover-episode speculation caused by Russell T Davies joining Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman at a joint Trek-Who “Intergalactic Friendship” panel (Saturday July 27).

Back to those ratings. A comparison widely repeated in the last week is that the average audience of the last full series led by Jodie Whittaker in 2021 was higher than that of the first led by Gatwa. That’s undeniable, but does fail to mention the fairly important context that Whittaker’s series aired in October and November, when British TV viewing figures are higher as a whole than in the sports-dominated summer months of May and June, when Gatwa’s episodes aired. (With the caveat that this is a more indicative than exhaustive figure: the total number of viewers across BARB’s top 50 shows for the week each of those two series debuted drops by 67 million between October 2021 and May 2024.) Nobody could possibly call the 2024 episodes a hit based on their viewing figures, but the overall picture of (more siloed, lower overall) TV ratings has shifted so decisively in recent years that it’s becoming increasingly meaningless to draw total-value comparisons without taking such context into account.

What Happens if the Disney Deal isn’t Renewed?

The major scare of this discussion is the prophesied catastrophe of the Disney deal not being renewed: “If the BBC-Disney deal doesn’t get re-upped, jaws could hit the floor,” worried the Deadline piece and multiple other reports. They might, yes, but it wouldn’t automatically signal the end of Doctor Who. On March 26 2024, speaking on the They Like to Watch podcast, showrunner Russell T Davies said:

“If Disney collapsed tomorrow and we had to go back to making Doctor Who on a normal BBC budget, you know what? We’d all rally round and make it and suddenly the stories would become claustrophobic ghost stories.

“A lot of people would like that very much, so I’m not saying you have to have [the Disney deal] happen. But while it’s happening elsewhere, I think it’s unfair that it doesn’t happen to Doctor Who.”