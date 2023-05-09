The Diplomat Season 2: What’s Next for Kate and Hal, Who Survived the Car Bomb, And More

Who Survives the Car Bomb? And Who, If Anyone, Is Going to Die?

The biggest question heading into season 2 of The Diplomat is who survives the car bomb that goes off in the closing moments of the first season finale “The James Bond Clause.” With four different characters at risk, it seems unlikely that all of them will make it to season 2 alive, if only so that The Diplomat can remind viewers that despite all its fast-talking deal brokering, this is a fictional world with real (and dangerous) stakes.

MP Merritt Grove is almost certainly a goner, as he was standing closest to the vehicle when it blew up. (And is, let’s face it, the most expendable character.) Hal, on the other hand, is almost certainly safe, if only because The Diplomat doesn’t work nearly as well without the estranged but still deeply compelling relationship between the Wylers at its center. Not to mention the fact that I can’t believe the show would be willing to let star Rufus Sewell go just yet.

But even a badly injured Hal could easily complicate things even further in the Wylers’ marriage, which Kate has repeatedly said she’s determined to end. Does she still feel that way if her husband has almost died? (I mean, we saw how she reacted when he was kidnapped in an earlier episode. The love there certainly isn’t dead.) Plus, let’s not kid ourselves: Hal would absolutely milk the brave terrorist attack survivor angle for all it was worth.

Serious injury also seems the most likely fate awaiting the U.S. Embassy’s deputy chief of mission Stuart Hayford, who still feels like too important a character to lose this early on in the show, particularly since his presence gives Kate a much-needed sounding board/confidante who isn’t either of the men she’s sexually attracted to. (Plus, I’m very interested in seeing how a near-death experience is going to impact his relationship with now ex-girlfriend Eidra Park.) Unfortunately, if any The Diplomat regular is going to bite it, it will probably be poor Ronnie, who we know just enough to be sad about losing, but whose death wouldn’t unravel or derail any major story threads.

Did Prime Minister Trowbridge Really Orchestrate An Attack on His Own Troops?

Sure does look like it! Most of The Diplomat season 1 was focused on trying to figure out who was behind the bombing attack on the British warship HMS Courageous off the coast of Iran. Forty British service members died, and U.K. Prime Minister Nikol Trowbridge is desperate to bring the culprits to justice—and to burnish his own political credentials in the process. But as the investigation continues, and suspects are assumed and discarded—Iran, Russia—it seems more likely that the call could very well be coming from inside the house.

While on a diplomatic trip to Paris to arrange the arrest of Roman Lenkov, a Russian mercenary and war criminal believed to have carried out the initial attack, Kate is informed by a French minister that the U.K. (read: Trowbridge) has changed its mind, and now plans to simply have Lenkov killed instead. This revelation gives Kate some pause, as even in the extremely dramatic and often unrealistic world of The Diplomat political assassination is still a big no-no.